Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 5 days ago

Granular matter can serve as a prototype for exploring the rich physics of many-body systems driven far from equilibrium. This talk will outline a new direction for granular physics with macroscopic particles, where acoustic levitation compensates the forces due to gravity and eliminates frictional interactions with supporting surfaces in order to...

www.caltech.edu

caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Hybrid -- To Join via Zoom -- NOTE: Unusual venue - 304 Cahill. Gravitational waves (GWs) are reshaping our understanding of the universe, and the more exciting discoveries are yet to come. In the next observing runs we will observe hundreds to thousands of events per year at increasingly higher redshifts, opening unique opportunities to test our cosmological model. In this talk I will focus on how this coming data could help probing gravity and dark energy, and what new information GW lensing will provide. In the first part of the talk I will describe how, without the need for electromagnetic counterparts or galaxy catalogs, the study of the binary black hole mass distribution can constrain LCDM and Einstein's gravity. Moreover, I will show that black hole mergers are also promising laboratories to bound GW interactions with other cosmological fields leading to waveform distortions and echoes. In the second part, I will discuss current searches for strongly lensed GWs and the importance of the GW phase measurement in this identification. Observing GW lensed events will allow us to probe the matter distribution in the universe and further constrain the laws of gravity. In both parts of the talk I will emphasize the important role of next generation ground- and space-based detectors.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Probing Topological Phenomena in Time-Multiplexed Photonic Resonator Networks. Abstract: Topological phases feature robust edge states that are protected against the effects of defects and disorder. The robustness of these states presents opportunities to design technologies that are tolerant to fabrication errors and resilient to environmental fluctuations. While most topological phases rely on conservative, or Hamiltonian, couplings, the topological phases that arise in open systems with purely dissipative couplings remain largely unexplored. Here we present experimental realizations of dissipatively coupled topological lattices in the synthetic dimensions of a time-multiplexed photonic resonator network. In contrast to conservatively coupled topological phases, the topological phases of our network arise from bands of dissipation rates that possess nontrivial topological invariants, and the edge states of these topological phases exhibit isolated dissipation rates that occur in the gaps between the bulk dissipation bands. We show measurements of the topological edge states, topological band structures, and topological invariants of our dissipatively coupled lattices, and we demonstrate that dissipatively coupled topological systems can enable topological protection of an edge mode's quality factor. We conclude by discussing how our results can be extended to realize topological mode-locked lasers.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

Algorithmic information theory, effective descriptive set theory and geometric measure theory. We will describe how the perspectives of Recursion Theory and Set Theory suggest lines of investigation into Geometric Measure Theory. We will discuss the extent of capacitability for Hausdorff dimension and the question of existence of sets of strong gauge dimension, which is a property generalizing that of strong measure zero.
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Tracing Dynamical Evolution of Planetary Systems: From Protoplanets to Young and Mature Planetary Systems. Dynamical tracers of planets, such as their eccentricity, inclination, orbital obliquity, and spin rate, can be used to constrain and refine planet formation and evolution processes. I will begin the talk with mature planetary systems and show how the eccentricity and stellar obliquity of Warm Jupiters, giant planets with orbital periods of 8–200 days, can be used to constrain their origin channels. Using a catalog of Warm Jupiters discovered by TESS, we find Warm Jupiters are likely coming from multiple origin channels. I will then move on to younger planetary systems and discuss how debris disks can be used as a probe of young planetary system architectures. I will show if/how hidden planets could compromise our interpretation of the detected/assumed planet's properties. In most system configurations, fortunately, the debris disk feature is dominated by a single planet. Lastly, I will talk about protoplanets and how giant planets accrete via their circumplanetary disks, reflecting on their spin rates. For a weakly magnetized planet, I will show the maximum spin rate the planet can reach is regulated by its circumplanetary disk's boundary layer and the maximum value is only about 60–80% of the planet's breakup rate, in contrast to the classical picture.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Watson Lecture - Megasupramolecules: From Disaster to Discovery

Julia A. Kornfield (BS '83, MS '84), Elizabeth W. Gilloon Professor of Chemical Engineering, Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Caltech. The events of 9/11 spurred Kornfield's research team to begin researching polymers that, when added to fuels like gasoline, minimize the risk of explosion when ignited. These polymers, known as megasupramolecules, change the way liquid fuels flow and could help reduce fatalities and injuries from plane crashes, auto accidents, and IED attacks on the battlefield.
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Coloured Jones and Alexander polynomials unified through Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. The theory of quantum invariants started with the Jones polynomial and continued with the Reshetikhin-Turaev algebraic construction of link invariants. In this context, the quantum group Uq(sl(2)) leads to the sequence of coloured Jones polynomials, which contains the original Jones polynomial. Dually, the quantum group at roots of unity gives the sequence of coloured Alexander polynomials. We construct a unified topological model for these two sequences of quantum invariants. More specifically, we define certain homology classes given by Lagrangian submanifolds in configuration spaces. Then, we prove that the Nth coloured Jones and Nth coloured Alexander invariants come as different specialisations of a state sum (defined over 3 variables) of Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. As a particular case, we see both Jones and Alexander polynomials from the same intersection pairing in a configuration space.
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

The Wonderful World of Mössbauer Resonances: Newer Applications with Synchrotron Radiation. Mössbauer spectroscopic techniques using synchrotron radiation are prolific and powerful analytical tools. Combined with sophisticated x-ray optics, the possibilities are numerous and exciting. In this talk, I plan to go over Synchrotron Mössbauer Spectroscopy, Nuclear Resonant Inelastic X-ray Scattering, Mössbauer Microscopy, and Time Domain Interferometry, giving examples from solid state physics, materials science, chemistry and geophysics.
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar

Join us for a conversation with marine biologist, policy expert and writer Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. Dr. Johnson will discuss her recent book, "All We Can Save," the future of oceans and climate change, and her personal journey from Brooklyn NY to marine biology to climate policy, and answer audience questions.
SCIENCE
Missouri S&T News and Research

American Society of Civil Engineers 2022 president to speak at S&T

Dr. Dennis D. Truax, the 2022 president of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), will present a talk titled “Engineering Our Future” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, on the Missouri S&T campus. He will discuss how ASCE envisions building a better infrastructure system using new methods and advanced materials to support a sustainable, inclusive and equitable society.
ROLLA, MO
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

I will discuss recent work on a Hayden & Preskill like setup for both maximally chaotic and sub- maximally chaotic quantum field theories. We act on the vacuum with an operator in a Rindler like wedge R and transfer a small subregion I of R to the other wedge. The chaotic scrambling dynamics of the QFT Rindler time evolution reveals the information in the other wedge. The holographic dual of this process involves a particle excitation falling into the bulk and crossing into the entanglement wedge of the complement to r = R\I. I will discuss computations of various quantum information measures on the boundary that tell us when the particle has entered this entanglement wedge. In a maximally chaotic theory, these measures indicate a sharp transition where the particle enters the wedge exactly when the insertion is null separated from the quantum extremal surface for r. For sub-maximally chaotic theories, we find a smoothed crossover at a delayed time given in terms of the smaller Lyapunov exponent and dependent on the time-smearing scale of the probe excitation. The information quantities that we will consider include the full vacuum modular energy R\I as well as the fidelity between the state with the particle and the state without. Along the way, I will discuss a new explicit formula for the modular Hamiltonian of two intervals in an arbitrary 1+1 dimensional CFT to leading order in the small cross ratio limit. I will also give an explicit calculation of the Regge limit of the modular flowed chaos correlator and find examples which do not saturate the modular chaos bound. I will discuss the extent to which our results reveal properties of the target of the probe excitation as a "stringy quantum extremal surface" or simply quantify the probe itself thus giving a new approach to studying the notion of longitudinal string spreading. Finally, if time allows, I will discuss upcoming work on the existence of quantum extremal surfaces in the bulk dual of the SYK model which are associated to a subset of SYK spins.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

CMX Lunch Seminar

Machine Learning for Scientific Discovery, with Examples in Fluid Mechanics. This work describes how machine learning may be used to develop accurate and efficient nonlinear dynamical systems models for complex natural and engineered systems. We explore the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) algorithm, which identifies a minimal dynamical system model that balances model complexity with accuracy, avoiding overfitting. This approach tends to promote models that are interpretable and generalizable, capturing the essential "physics" of the system. We also discuss the importance of learning effective coordinate systems in which the dynamics may be expected to be sparse. This sparse modeling approach will be demonstrated on a range of challenging modeling problems in fluid dynamics, and we will discuss how to incorporate these models into existing model-based control efforts. Because fluid dynamics is central to transportation, health, and defense systems, we will emphasize the importance of machine learning solutions that are interpretable, explainable, generalizable, and that respect known physics.
ENGINEERING
txstate.edu

THECB approves new B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has authorized Texas State University to offer a new Bachelor of Science degree program with a major in Mechanical Engineering. The degree program was previously approved by the Texas State University System Board of Regents. The Ingram School of Engineering will begin offering the new degree program in fall 2022.
TEXAS STATE
caltech.edu

CMI Seminar: Pan Xu

Sample-Efficient Nonconvex Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning Talk. Nonconvex optimization plays a central role in modern machine learning. How to design data-efficient optimization algorithms that have a low sample complexity while enjoying a fast convergence at the same time remains a pressing and challenging research question. In this talk, I will discuss the sample efficiency of stochastic gradient-based algorithms for solving nonconvex optimization problems. I will first introduce first-order optimization algorithms that achieve improved sample efficiency by using variance reduction techniques. Then I will show that these variance reduction techniques can be used to develop sample-efficient algorithms for policy optimization problems in reinforcement learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Mechanisms by MS

Mammalian metalloproteins are an important cog in cellular machinery, ensuring the recruitment of metal cofactors, efficient catalysis and theÂ homeostasis of metal ions in the cytoplasm. Metallothioneins (MT) are a subset of metalloproteins, containing multiple cysteine-rich sequences. They function as a buffering system for ZnII and CuI, bind to several toxic metals and can act as antioxidants. They are small - approximately 6"“7"‰kDa - dumbbell-shaped peptides, composed of an Î±- and Î²-domain, which can both bind the metal ions. They have, however, disordered structures and this, combined with the lack of distinguishing spectral properties of ZnII, makes it difficult to characterize the binding mechanisms. A multi-institute team led by Artur KrÄ™Å¼el from the University of Wroclaw, has now combined mass spectrometry (MS) with molecular dynamic (MD) simulations to reveal important mechanistic information.
CHEMISTRY
mmm.edu

Taylor Allen ’17 Pursues Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering

Biomedical Sciences alumna Taylor Allen ’17 discovers her passion for mechanical engineering. Taylor Allen graduated from MMC in 2017, earning a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences with honors. Her honors thesis, “Investigating the Mechanism of Trans-Lesion Synthesis by Human DNA Polymerase Kappa Using Computational Methods,” was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Benedetta Sampoli Benitez. Taylor presented her undergraduate research at numerous venues, including the national Experimental Biology conference in Chicago in April 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Systems of Short-Period Exoplanets: Regularities and Anomalies. Multiple-planet systems composed of close-in super-Earth/sub-Neptune-sized planets are ubiquitous, representing a dominant outcome of planet formation. This population exhibits predictable hallmarks of architectural regularity and uniformity, such as low eccentricities and inclinations, similar orbital spacings, and intra-system correlations in planetary masses and radii. On top of this first-order structure, however, these systems also exhibit surprising anomalies that require explanations. Examples include (1) ultra-short period planets that have been separated off from the rest of their systems; (2) planet pairs with orbital periods related by a ratio of small integers; and (3) planets that show signs of anomalous radius inflation. In this talk, I will propose that planet-planet and planet-star dynamical interactions can account for these specific anomalies and more. Specifically, I will focus on the role of tidal dissipation due to non-zero planetary axial tilts (obliquities). I will highlight strategies for testing tidal theories and measuring obliquities in the future.
ASTRONOMY
Missouri S&T News and Research

Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers inducts new members

Seven professionals with ties to Missouri University of Science and Technology were inducted into the Missouri S&T Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineers during an induction ceremony held Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Signature Event Center in Rolla. The academy recognizes outstanding alumni for their professional achievement and success. It...
ROLLA, MO
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We prove, in this joint work with Maksym Radziwill, a 1978 conjecture of S. Patterson (conditional on the Generalised Riemann hypothesis) concerning the bias of cubic Gauss sums. This explains a well-known numerical bias in the distribution of cubic Gauss sums first observed by Kummer in 1846. There are two...
MATHEMATICS
automationworld.com

American Society of Mechanical Engineers Launches Metrix Connect Platform

As manufacturers struggle to get a grasp on the often-overwhelming task of digital transformation, open collaboration has become the order of the day—an interesting development for an industry that has historically been oriented toward proprietary technologies. Whether it be in the form of industry working groups, open standards committees, or start-up incubators, facilitating knowledge-sharing has become an increasingly common means for tackling the complexity that comes along with the era of Industry 4.0.
TECHNOLOGY
caltech.edu

Discrete Analysis Seminar

Point-box incidences and logarithmic density of semilinear graphs. Zarankiewicz's problem in graph theory asks to determine for each n and k the largest possible number of edges |E| in a K_{k,k}-free bipartite graph G = (V_1, V_2; E) with |V_1|+|V_2|=n. Using polynomial partitioning among other tools, Fox, Pach, Sheffer, Suk, and Zahl established that semialgebraic graphs enjoy stronger bounds than the usual Kovari-Sos-Turan bounds for general graphs; this provides an abstract setting for the Szemerédi-Trotter theorem and related incidence bounds. We obtain even stronger bounds for semilinear graphs, demonstrate that these are close to being optimal, and apply them to show that the number of incidences between points and boxes with axis parallel sides on the plane whose incidence graph is K_{k,k}-free is almost linear. I will also discuss how these results are related to the notion of modularity in model theory. (Joint with Abdul Basit, Artem Chernikov, Sergei Starchenko, and Terence Tao).
MATHEMATICS

