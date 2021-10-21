Chemical Engineering Seminar

Systems of Short-Period Exoplanets: Regularities and Anomalies. Multiple-planet systems composed of close-in super-Earth/sub-Neptune-sized planets are ubiquitous, representing a dominant outcome of planet formation. This population exhibits predictable hallmarks of architectural regularity and uniformity, such as low eccentricities and inclinations, similar orbital spacings, and intra-system correlations in planetary masses and radii. On top of this first-order structure, however, these systems also exhibit surprising anomalies that require explanations. Examples include (1) ultra-short period planets that have been separated off from the rest of their systems; (2) planet pairs with orbital periods related by a ratio of small integers; and (3) planets that show signs of anomalous radius inflation. In this talk, I will propose that planet-planet and planet-star dynamical interactions can account for these specific anomalies and more. Specifically, I will focus on the role of tidal dissipation due to non-zero planetary axial tilts (obliquities). I will highlight strategies for testing tidal theories and measuring obliquities in the future.
