Chemistry

Chemical Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 5 days ago

Spalding Laboratory 106 (Hartley Memorial Seminar Room) Anaerobic fungi are the primary colonizers of biomass within the digestive tract of large herbivores, where they have evolved unique abilities to break down lignin-rich cellulosic biomass through invasive, filamentous growth and the secretion of powerful lignocellulolytic enzymes. Despite these attractive abilities, considerably...

technologynetworks.com

Microbe Engineered To Make Chemical That Is Unknown in Nature

The field of synthetic biology has had great success engineering yeast and bacteria to make chemicals — biofuels, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, even the hoppy flavors of beer — cheaply and more sustainably, with only sugar as the energy source. Yet, the field has been limited by the fact that microbes, even...
CHEMISTRY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Kofke named Walter E. Schmid Chair in Chemical and Biomedical Engineering

SUNY Distinguished Professor David A. Kofke has been named the first Walter E. Schmid Chair in Chemical and Biological Engineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. The newly endowed chair was created thanks to a $1 million gift to the UB’s Boldly Buffalo campaign from the Walter E....
BUFFALO, NY
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

Limited capacity in 469 Lauritsen. For Zoom information, please email nbenjami@caltech.edu. It has long been speculated that a black hole in string theory turns into highly excited strings close to the Hagedorn temperature. Gravitational attraction pulls different parts of the string together, forming a star-like configuration. In this talk, I will review the properties of a concrete solution of this kind, first discovered by Horowitz and Polchinski. I will discuss whether the Horowitz-Polchinski solution can be smoothly connected with the black hole as worldsheet CFTs. I will also discuss how the story can be generalized to charged cases, as well as its implication on the near extremal limit.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Probing Topological Phenomena in Time-Multiplexed Photonic Resonator Networks. Abstract: Topological phases feature robust edge states that are protected against the effects of defects and disorder. The robustness of these states presents opportunities to design technologies that are tolerant to fabrication errors and resilient to environmental fluctuations. While most topological phases rely on conservative, or Hamiltonian, couplings, the topological phases that arise in open systems with purely dissipative couplings remain largely unexplored. Here we present experimental realizations of dissipatively coupled topological lattices in the synthetic dimensions of a time-multiplexed photonic resonator network. In contrast to conservatively coupled topological phases, the topological phases of our network arise from bands of dissipation rates that possess nontrivial topological invariants, and the edge states of these topological phases exhibit isolated dissipation rates that occur in the gaps between the bulk dissipation bands. We show measurements of the topological edge states, topological band structures, and topological invariants of our dissipatively coupled lattices, and we demonstrate that dissipatively coupled topological systems can enable topological protection of an edge mode's quality factor. We conclude by discussing how our results can be extended to realize topological mode-locked lasers.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Coloured Jones and Alexander polynomials unified through Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. The theory of quantum invariants started with the Jones polynomial and continued with the Reshetikhin-Turaev algebraic construction of link invariants. In this context, the quantum group Uq(sl(2)) leads to the sequence of coloured Jones polynomials, which contains the original Jones polynomial. Dually, the quantum group at roots of unity gives the sequence of coloured Alexander polynomials. We construct a unified topological model for these two sequences of quantum invariants. More specifically, we define certain homology classes given by Lagrangian submanifolds in configuration spaces. Then, we prove that the Nth coloured Jones and Nth coloured Alexander invariants come as different specialisations of a state sum (defined over 3 variables) of Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. As a particular case, we see both Jones and Alexander polynomials from the same intersection pairing in a configuration space.
MATHEMATICS
Noozhawk

UCSB Chemical Engineering Professors Receive Prestigious ACS National Awards

For their significant contributions to chemistry, UC Santa Barbara faculty members Phillip Christopher and Mahdi Abu-Omar have been recognized nationally by the American Chemical Society (ACS) National Awards Program. Christopher, a professor of chemical engineering, received the 2022 Ipatieff Prize, a triennial award that recognizes an individual, who is not...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Science
Chemistry
caltech.edu

Special Medical Engineering Seminar-Dr. Hirotake Komatsu

Bridging between clinic and engineering: development of oxygen-transporting mesh for cell transplantation. Cell transplantation has excellent treatment potential for restoring lost function by the transplanted cells with the desired function. Pancreatic islets, ~150 µm spherical micro-organs in the native pancreas containing insulin-producing beta cells, play a critical role in regulating glucose homeostasis. Currently, for diabetics who lost functional islets, islet transplantation is a clinical treatment option. However, the shortage of donors has limited the expansion of islet transplantation. Recently, stem cell-derived insulin-producing islet cells are rapidly emerging as an alternative source for islet replacement therapy.
ENGINEERING
unomaha.edu

Biomechanics Seminar Series

This week's seminar series features Dr. Jingwei Xie, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Xie's presentation is titled "Engineering Novel Biomaterials for Biomedical Applications." In this presentation, I will briefly talk about technologies we used in our lab for preparation of novel biomaterials. I will also illustrate several examples...
OMAHA, NE
caltech.edu

Watson Lecture - Megasupramolecules: From Disaster to Discovery

Julia A. Kornfield (BS '83, MS '84), Elizabeth W. Gilloon Professor of Chemical Engineering, Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Caltech. The events of 9/11 spurred Kornfield's research team to begin researching polymers that, when added to fuels like gasoline, minimize the risk of explosion when ignited. These polymers, known as megasupramolecules, change the way liquid fuels flow and could help reduce fatalities and injuries from plane crashes, auto accidents, and IED attacks on the battlefield.
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar

Join us for a conversation with marine biologist, policy expert and writer Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. Dr. Johnson will discuss her recent book, "All We Can Save," the future of oceans and climate change, and her personal journey from Brooklyn NY to marine biology to climate policy, and answer audience questions.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We prove, in this joint work with Maksym Radziwill, a 1978 conjecture of S. Patterson (conditional on the Generalised Riemann hypothesis) concerning the bias of cubic Gauss sums. This explains a well-known numerical bias in the distribution of cubic Gauss sums first observed by Kummer in 1846. There are two...
MATHEMATICS
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Exploring the free-floating planet population with gravitational microlensing. Thousands of extrasolar planets have been discovered up to date. Although many of the known exoplanets do not resemble those in our Solar System, they have one thing in common - they all orbit a star. However, theories of planet formation and evolution predict the existence of free-floating planets, gravitationally unattached to any star. They may form as a result of dynamical processes in young planetary systems or during late stages of host star evolution. Gravitational microlensing is uniquely suited for finding free-floating planets. I will present the current constraints on the frequency and properties of rogue planets in the Milky Way based on long-term observations of microlensing events in the Galactic bulge by the OGLE sky survey. I will also present several of the most promising candidate free-floating planets discovered to date. Finally, I will briefly discuss the future prospects for determining the frequency and mass function of rogue planets by the planned microlensing experiments.
ASTRONOMY
tamu.edu

Chemical engineering department awards 10 graduate fellowships

Graduate fellowships provide young researchers and scholars opportunities to advance their careers and receive hands-on training in their chosen fields. The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University named 10 students the recipients of various graduate fellowships, the most awarded in department history. The 10 students include:...
COLLEGES
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Systems of Short-Period Exoplanets: Regularities and Anomalies. Multiple-planet systems composed of close-in super-Earth/sub-Neptune-sized planets are ubiquitous, representing a dominant outcome of planet formation. This population exhibits predictable hallmarks of architectural regularity and uniformity, such as low eccentricities and inclinations, similar orbital spacings, and intra-system correlations in planetary masses and radii. On top of this first-order structure, however, these systems also exhibit surprising anomalies that require explanations. Examples include (1) ultra-short period planets that have been separated off from the rest of their systems; (2) planet pairs with orbital periods related by a ratio of small integers; and (3) planets that show signs of anomalous radius inflation. In this talk, I will propose that planet-planet and planet-star dynamical interactions can account for these specific anomalies and more. Specifically, I will focus on the role of tidal dissipation due to non-zero planetary axial tilts (obliquities). I will highlight strategies for testing tidal theories and measuring obliquities in the future.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. The Robert F. Christy Lecture. The first quantum revolution brought us the great technological advances of the 20th century—the...
COLLEGES
SlashGear

Pathfinder mission to study solar energetic particles is ready

NASA is talking about a new joint project it’s going to be conducting with the Naval Research Laboratory that’s dedicated to studying the origin of solar energetic particles. The mission is called the UVSC Pathfinder, UVSC is short for Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph Pathfinder. The mission is ready to launch and will head into orbit by tagging along with STPSat-6, which is … Continue reading
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

