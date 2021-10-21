CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics Colloquium

 5 days ago

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. The...

philosophynews.com

Descartes’ Physics

[Revised entry by Edward Slowik on October 15, 2021. Changes to: Main text, Bibliography] While Rene Descartes (1596 - 1650) is well-known as one of the founders of modern philosophy, his influential role in the development of modern physics has been, until the later half of the twentieth century, generally under-appreciated and under-investigated by both historians and philosophers of science. Not only did Descartes provide the first distinctly modern formulation of laws of nature and a conservation principle of motion, but he also constructed what would become the most popular theory of planetary motion of the late...
SCIENCE
astrobites.org

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Each year, we report on the astronomy and planetary science of the Nobel Prize in Physics. You can check out past coverage here. This year, as part of our climate change initiative, we’re talking about the half of the 2021 prize awarded to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann for their work on Earth’s climate.
ASTRONOMY
highlandernews.org

Relevance of physical media in the digital age

The digital era has ushered in a wave of easy to click content, creating a competitive sea of influencers and creators grasping for people’s attention. This leads to clickbait and succumbing to profit by clicks and traffic — oftentimes with the subject material being completely false. It is absolutely valid, as any normal person, to want a bit of entertainment. However, the source of our entertainment and what we choose to indulge in, can, and in fact should be, both fun and educational. One such indulgent activity is the vetted information found in museums and not just for the exhibits either. What once were run entirely by women and dubbed salons back in the 18th century, museums have remained an important part of modern history. Through the decades, we have seen these institutions give way to recent innovations and technology is the newest obstacle they have yet to tackle.
VISUAL ART
caltech.edu

Watson Lecture - Megasupramolecules: From Disaster to Discovery

Julia A. Kornfield (BS '83, MS '84), Elizabeth W. Gilloon Professor of Chemical Engineering, Division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Caltech. The events of 9/11 spurred Kornfield's research team to begin researching polymers that, when added to fuels like gasoline, minimize the risk of explosion when ignited. These polymers, known as megasupramolecules, change the way liquid fuels flow and could help reduce fatalities and injuries from plane crashes, auto accidents, and IED attacks on the battlefield.
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

CMX Lunch Seminar

Machine Learning for Scientific Discovery, with Examples in Fluid Mechanics. This work describes how machine learning may be used to develop accurate and efficient nonlinear dynamical systems models for complex natural and engineered systems. We explore the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) algorithm, which identifies a minimal dynamical system model that balances model complexity with accuracy, avoiding overfitting. This approach tends to promote models that are interpretable and generalizable, capturing the essential "physics" of the system. We also discuss the importance of learning effective coordinate systems in which the dynamics may be expected to be sparse. This sparse modeling approach will be demonstrated on a range of challenging modeling problems in fluid dynamics, and we will discuss how to incorporate these models into existing model-based control efforts. Because fluid dynamics is central to transportation, health, and defense systems, we will emphasize the importance of machine learning solutions that are interpretable, explainable, generalizable, and that respect known physics.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Granular matter can serve as a prototype for exploring the rich physics of many-body systems driven far from equilibrium. This talk will outline a new direction for granular physics with macroscopic particles, where acoustic levitation compensates the forces due to gravity and eliminates frictional interactions with supporting surfaces in order to focus on particle interactions. Levitating small particles by intense ultrasound fields in air makes it possible to manipulate and control their positions and assemble them into larger aggregates. Furthermore, sound scattered off individual, levitated solid particles gives rise to controllable attractive forces with neighboring particles. The small air viscosity implies that a regime of complex, underdamped dynamics can be explored, where inertial effects are important, in contrast to typical colloids in a liquid, where inertia can be neglected. I will discuss some of the key concepts underlying acoustic levitation, and show how it can be used to measure the transfer of net charge between dielectric particles in individual collisions. I will then describe how detuning an acoustic cavity can introduce active fluctuations that control the assembly statistics of small levitated particles clusters, and give examples of how interactions between neighboring levitated objects can be controlled by their shape.
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

The first photons from a supernova explosion emerge when the supernova's radiation-dominated shock breaks out of the stellar surface, heralding an energetic transient event. These early shock-breakout photons carry invaluable information about the progenitor's properties, its immediate environment, and the explosion mechanism. I will present our recent results regarding the bolometric light curve expected from aspherical explosions and discuss their astrophysical implications. I will then briefly review the phenomenon of pre-supernova eruptions, and explain how the radiative dissipation of a blast wave sets a minimal energy scale below which no mass can be ejected through shock acceleration. I will conclude by commenting on the implications of our theory regarding early light curves of stellar explosions.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

The Wonderful World of Mössbauer Resonances: Newer Applications with Synchrotron Radiation. Mössbauer spectroscopic techniques using synchrotron radiation are prolific and powerful analytical tools. Combined with sophisticated x-ray optics, the possibilities are numerous and exciting. In this talk, I plan to go over Synchrotron Mössbauer Spectroscopy, Nuclear Resonant Inelastic X-ray Scattering, Mössbauer Microscopy, and Time Domain Interferometry, giving examples from solid state physics, materials science, chemistry and geophysics.
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

High Energy Physics Seminar

Collider physics tools for classical gravitational wave observables. In this talk, I will review some of the computational advances in the extraction of classical precision observables for the relativistic two-body problem in General Relativity relevant to present and future gravitational wave observatories. We work in a framework devised by Kosower, Maybee, and O'Connell (KMOC) which expresses classical observables in terms of scattering amplitudes. I will highlight how collider physics ideas, such as generalized unitarity, integration-by-parts relations, the method of regions, reverse unitarity, and differential equations allow us to compute for example the scattering angle and the radiated energy for the collision of two black holes to order G^3 (third Post-Minkowskian order). I will also briefly explore the generalization of these ideas to other classical observables, such as the radiated angular momentum, as well as to different classes of theories (including scalar QED) to explore certain universal behavior in the classical limit.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Caltech Library Workshop - You and Your Thesis (Zoom Session)

This class will give a brief overview of techniques useful in the production and publication of Caltech electronic theses, including tips on formatting and submitting. It will also touch on intellectual property considerations and access, as well as thesis dissemination policies. Additional topics may include author identification (ORCIDs) and preservation of thesis-related research data.
COLLEGES
Interesting Engineering

Here's Why Physicists Take the Parallel Worlds Theory Seriously

One thing is for sure: the universe we live in is enormous, with hundreds of billions of galaxies twirling through space in motion. It's simply dizzying to think about the magnitude. This is one of the reasons why the concept of a parallel universe has gained traction, with science fiction, in particular, having a soft place for the idea that we could be living one of an unlimited number of lives. We've seen this concept so many times, from Rick and Morty to Star Trek, that it doesn't feel like a far-fetched possibility for many at this point. Multiverses and parallel worlds are discussed in major scientific concepts such as the Big Bang, string theory, and quantum physics, with scientific theory addressing the case for universes beyond, parallel to, or remote from but mirroring our own.
SCIENCE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Aprisa physical design software upgraded

Siemens Digital’s latest release of its Aprisa physical design software – Aprisa 21.R1 – is now available. • Average full-flow runtime reduction of 30% compared to the previous. release, and up to 2X faster runtimes for larger, more challenging designs. • Enhancements to all major place-and-route engines, from placement. optimization...
COMPUTERS
Data Center Knowledge

Adding Intelligence and Security to Physical Infrastructure

Cities, hospitals, universities, and businesses of all types currently face a decision to either modernize existing infrastructure with an overlay of new IoT equipment or rip and replace existing equipment in its entirety. In these situations, many managers seek creative ways to extend the life of what they have already...
TECHNOLOGY
carthage.edu

Colloquium Series: ‘Science and Policy Research at Carthage’ Thursday

The Carthage community is invited to attend the Natural and Social Sciences Colloquium: “Science and Policy Research at Carthage: Exploring Human Impacts on Water, Forests, and Climate Change Issues” from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Niemann Media Theater (also available on Zoom). Discover how people impact...
KENOSHA, WI
coloradomesa.edu

Breaking Down Physics

Every month the CMUnow podcast features outstanding faculty on the Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College campuses. This week, CMU Professor of Physics Chad Middleton, PhD, explains why physics is the "simple science" and breaks down Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity in two minutes. After listening to this conversation you might just start noticing the laws of physics in your everyday world.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Nautilus

Neuroscience Weighs in on Physics’ Biggest Questions

For an empirical science, physics can be remarkably dismissive of some of our most basic observations. We see objects existing in definite locations, but the wave nature of matter washes that away. We perceive time to flow, but how could it, really? We feel ourselves to be free agents, and that’s just quaint. Physicists like nothing better than to expose our view of the universe as parochial. Which is great. But when asked why our impressions are so off, they mumble some excuse and slip out the side door of the party.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Critical Intersections: Conversations on History, Race, and Science

The 2021-2022 Critical Intersections series will focus on the theme "Putting the University in its Place." A series of talks, events, and interactive programs will invite members of the Caltech community - many of whom have only recently returned to the physical facilities of the Institute - to reflect on what being "at" Caltech means. How have our experiences of engaging in campus activities remotely, or being on campus in isolation, expanded or altered our understanding of where Caltech is and what being a part of it means?
COLLEGES
technologynetworks.com

Neurons and Neutrinos: Inside the Brain of a Physics Professor

The science of physics has strived to find the best possible explanations for understanding matter and energy in the physical world across all scales of space and time. Modern physics is filled with complex concepts and ideas that have revolutionized the way we see (and don't see) the universe. The mysteries of the physical world are increasingly being revealed by physicists who delve into non-intuitive, unseen worlds, involving the subatomic, quantum and cosmological realms. But how do the brains of advanced physicists manage this feat, of thinking about worlds that can't be experienced?
SCIENCE
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Baylor, Lupini elected fellows of American Physical Society

Two scientists from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been elected fellows of the American Physical Society, or APS. APS is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics through its research journals, scientific meetings and education, outreach, advocacy, and international activities. APS members represent academia, national laboratories and industry throughout the world. The APS Fellowship Program recognizes members who have made advances in physics through original research and publication or made significant innovative contributions in the application of physics to science and technology.
SCIENCE

