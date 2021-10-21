CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theory Group Seminar

Over the last three decades, the online bipartite matching (OBM) problem has emerged as a central problem in the area of Online Algorithms. Perhaps even more important is its role in the area of Matching-Based Market Design. The recent resurgence of this...

Probability-Theory

Created with R2021a. Compatible with R2021a and later releases. This package contains live scripts and supporting files to teach the fundamental concepts in probability theory and statistical inference. These materials are designed to be flexible and can be easily modified to accommodate a variety of teaching and learning methods. Used in a sequence, the live scripts progressively add depth to the topic. However, each script or section can be easily adapted for standalone use. The live scripts include a brief background, interactive illustrations, tasks, reflection questions, and application examples.
● POSTPONED: History and Philosophy of Science Seminar

This seminar has been postponed until May 2022 (date TBD). Seminar Title: High Fidelity: Radio Broadcasting and the Trautonium in Berlin in the 1920s and '30s. Abstract: This talk analyzes the collaborations between radio engineers, physicists, physiologists, and musicians in Berlin during the 1920s and '30s. The skills, practices, and techniques relevant to the improvement in the fidelity of radio broadcasting were relevant to the invention of the most important German electronic musical instrument, the Trautonium. This instrument was initially popular since it could replace a myriad of more traditional musical instruments due to its ability to alter its tone color. After the War, it became an important instrument for sound effects in Hollywood and West German films.
Discrete Analysis Seminar

Point-box incidences and logarithmic density of semilinear graphs. Zarankiewicz's problem in graph theory asks to determine for each n and k the largest possible number of edges |E| in a K_{k,k}-free bipartite graph G = (V_1, V_2; E) with |V_1|+|V_2|=n. Using polynomial partitioning among other tools, Fox, Pach, Sheffer, Suk, and Zahl established that semialgebraic graphs enjoy stronger bounds than the usual Kovari-Sos-Turan bounds for general graphs; this provides an abstract setting for the Szemerédi-Trotter theorem and related incidence bounds. We obtain even stronger bounds for semilinear graphs, demonstrate that these are close to being optimal, and apply them to show that the number of incidences between points and boxes with axis parallel sides on the plane whose incidence graph is K_{k,k}-free is almost linear. I will also discuss how these results are related to the notion of modularity in model theory. (Joint with Abdul Basit, Artem Chernikov, Sergei Starchenko, and Terence Tao).
IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Probing Topological Phenomena in Time-Multiplexed Photonic Resonator Networks. Abstract: Topological phases feature robust edge states that are protected against the effects of defects and disorder. The robustness of these states presents opportunities to design technologies that are tolerant to fabrication errors and resilient to environmental fluctuations. While most topological phases rely on conservative, or Hamiltonian, couplings, the topological phases that arise in open systems with purely dissipative couplings remain largely unexplored. Here we present experimental realizations of dissipatively coupled topological lattices in the synthetic dimensions of a time-multiplexed photonic resonator network. In contrast to conservatively coupled topological phases, the topological phases of our network arise from bands of dissipation rates that possess nontrivial topological invariants, and the edge states of these topological phases exhibit isolated dissipation rates that occur in the gaps between the bulk dissipation bands. We show measurements of the topological edge states, topological band structures, and topological invariants of our dissipatively coupled lattices, and we demonstrate that dissipatively coupled topological systems can enable topological protection of an edge mode's quality factor. We conclude by discussing how our results can be extended to realize topological mode-locked lasers.
Machine Learning for Scientific Discovery, with Examples in Fluid Mechanics. This work describes how machine learning may be used to develop accurate and efficient nonlinear dynamical systems models for complex natural and engineered systems. We explore the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) algorithm, which identifies a minimal dynamical system model that balances model complexity with accuracy, avoiding overfitting. This approach tends to promote models that are interpretable and generalizable, capturing the essential "physics" of the system. We also discuss the importance of learning effective coordinate systems in which the dynamics may be expected to be sparse. This sparse modeling approach will be demonstrated on a range of challenging modeling problems in fluid dynamics, and we will discuss how to incorporate these models into existing model-based control efforts. Because fluid dynamics is central to transportation, health, and defense systems, we will emphasize the importance of machine learning solutions that are interpretable, explainable, generalizable, and that respect known physics.
Coloured Jones and Alexander polynomials unified through Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. The theory of quantum invariants started with the Jones polynomial and continued with the Reshetikhin-Turaev algebraic construction of link invariants. In this context, the quantum group Uq(sl(2)) leads to the sequence of coloured Jones polynomials, which contains the original Jones polynomial. Dually, the quantum group at roots of unity gives the sequence of coloured Alexander polynomials. We construct a unified topological model for these two sequences of quantum invariants. More specifically, we define certain homology classes given by Lagrangian submanifolds in configuration spaces. Then, we prove that the Nth coloured Jones and Nth coloured Alexander invariants come as different specialisations of a state sum (defined over 3 variables) of Lagrangian intersections in configuration spaces. As a particular case, we see both Jones and Alexander polynomials from the same intersection pairing in a configuration space.
Diverse Minds Seminar

Join us for a conversation with marine biologist, policy expert and writer Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. Dr. Johnson will discuss her recent book, "All We Can Save," the future of oceans and climate change, and her personal journey from Brooklyn NY to marine biology to climate policy, and answer audience questions.
Physics Colloquium

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. The Robert F. Christy Lecture. The first quantum revolution brought us the great technological advances of the 20th century—the...
H.B. Keller Colloquium

Neural Operator: Learning in Infinite Dimensions with Applications to PDEs. Standard neural networks assume finite-dimensional inputs and outputs, and hence, are unsuitable for modeling phenomena such as those arising from the solutions of Partial Differential Equations (PDE). We introduce neural operators that can learn operators, which are mappings between infinite dimensional spaces. By framing neural operators as non-linear compositions of kernel integrations, we establish that they can universally approximate any operator. They are independent of the resolution or grid of training data and allow for zero-shot generalization to higher resolution evaluations. We find that the Fourier neural operator can solve turbulent fluid flows with a 1000x speedup compared to numerical solvers. I will outline several applications where neural operator has shown orders of magnitude speedup.
Caltech Library Workshop - You and Your Thesis (Zoom Session)

This class will give a brief overview of techniques useful in the production and publication of Caltech electronic theses, including tips on formatting and submitting. It will also touch on intellectual property considerations and access, as well as thesis dissemination policies. Additional topics may include author identification (ORCIDs) and preservation of thesis-related research data.
Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

On p-adic uniformization of abelian varieties with good reduction. Investigating the p-adic integration map constructed by J.-M. Fontaine during the 90's, which is the main tool for proving the Hodge--Tate decomposition of the Tate module of an abelian variety over a p-adic field, we realized that the group of p-adic points of the above-named abelian variety, satisfying certain hypothesis, has a type of p-adic uniformization which was not remarked before. This is joint work with A. Iovita and A. Zaharescu.
DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Tracing Dynamical Evolution of Planetary Systems: From Protoplanets to Young and Mature Planetary Systems. Dynamical tracers of planets, such as their eccentricity, inclination, orbital obliquity, and spin rate, can be used to constrain and refine planet formation and evolution processes. I will begin the talk with mature planetary systems and show how the eccentricity and stellar obliquity of Warm Jupiters, giant planets with orbital periods of 8–200 days, can be used to constrain their origin channels. Using a catalog of Warm Jupiters discovered by TESS, we find Warm Jupiters are likely coming from multiple origin channels. I will then move on to younger planetary systems and discuss how debris disks can be used as a probe of young planetary system architectures. I will show if/how hidden planets could compromise our interpretation of the detected/assumed planet's properties. In most system configurations, fortunately, the debris disk feature is dominated by a single planet. Lastly, I will talk about protoplanets and how giant planets accrete via their circumplanetary disks, reflecting on their spin rates. For a weakly magnetized planet, I will show the maximum spin rate the planet can reach is regulated by its circumplanetary disk's boundary layer and the maximum value is only about 60–80% of the planet's breakup rate, in contrast to the classical picture.
Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Granular matter can serve as a prototype for exploring the rich physics of many-body systems driven far from equilibrium. This talk will outline a new direction for granular physics with macroscopic particles, where acoustic levitation compensates the forces due to gravity and eliminates frictional interactions with supporting surfaces in order to focus on particle interactions. Levitating small particles by intense ultrasound fields in air makes it possible to manipulate and control their positions and assemble them into larger aggregates. Furthermore, sound scattered off individual, levitated solid particles gives rise to controllable attractive forces with neighboring particles. The small air viscosity implies that a regime of complex, underdamped dynamics can be explored, where inertial effects are important, in contrast to typical colloids in a liquid, where inertia can be neglected. I will discuss some of the key concepts underlying acoustic levitation, and show how it can be used to measure the transfer of net charge between dielectric particles in individual collisions. I will then describe how detuning an acoustic cavity can introduce active fluctuations that control the assembly statistics of small levitated particles clusters, and give examples of how interactions between neighboring levitated objects can be controlled by their shape.
High Energy Physics Seminar

Collider physics tools for classical gravitational wave observables. In this talk, I will review some of the computational advances in the extraction of classical precision observables for the relativistic two-body problem in General Relativity relevant to present and future gravitational wave observatories. We work in a framework devised by Kosower, Maybee, and O'Connell (KMOC) which expresses classical observables in terms of scattering amplitudes. I will highlight how collider physics ideas, such as generalized unitarity, integration-by-parts relations, the method of regions, reverse unitarity, and differential equations allow us to compute for example the scattering angle and the radiated energy for the collision of two black holes to order G^3 (third Post-Minkowskian order). I will also briefly explore the generalization of these ideas to other classical observables, such as the radiated angular momentum, as well as to different classes of theories (including scalar QED) to explore certain universal behavior in the classical limit.
