CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Caltech Toastmasters

caltech.edu
 5 days ago

Caltech Community members, students, faculty and staff are welcome to visit us at...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
caltech.edu

Caltech Library Workshop - Introduction to Zotero - Zoom Session

Are you writing a research paper or ready to start your thesis? Looking for an easy way to collect, organize, share, and cite sources? 'Introduction to Zotero' may be just the quick-start session you need. Zotero is an open-source, community-developed citation manager similar to EndNote and Mendeley. Demonstrations will include importing citations into Zotero from academic sources, making bibliographies, using Microsoft Word with Zotero, sharing citations, and other topics based on audience interest.
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Critical Intersections: Conversations on History, Race, and Science

The 2021-2022 Critical Intersections series will focus on the theme "Putting the University in its Place." A series of talks, events, and interactive programs will invite members of the Caltech community - many of whom have only recently returned to the physical facilities of the Institute - to reflect on what being "at" Caltech means. How have our experiences of engaging in campus activities remotely, or being on campus in isolation, expanded or altered our understanding of where Caltech is and what being a part of it means?
COLLEGES
caltech.edu

Course Ombuds Training - Fall 2021

Course Ombuds are students who serve as liaisons with the faculty, gathering and providing feedback and making courses even better experiences for all involved. This training, for Ombuds, by Ombuds, will feature informative lightning talks from former Ombuds and opportunities for Ombuds to voice comments, questions, & concerns to the ARC.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltech Community
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Cosmochemist François Tissot Named a Packard Fellow

François Tissot, assistant professor of geochemistry and Heritage Medical Research Institute Investigator, has been selected as one of the 2021 Packard Fellows for Science and Engineering. The fellowship is awarded by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and provides early-career scientists and engineers with $875,000 over five years to pursue their research. Caltech alumnus Jerzy O. Szablowski (PhD ’15) of Rice University was also named a Packard Fellow.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Break Through Campaign Conclusion Campus Giveaway!

Thank you for inspiring donors to support high-risk, high-reward science. In celebration of the conclusion of Break Through: The Caltech Campaign, we would like to show our appreciation to everyone in our campus community who helped make this campaign a success. We invite you to stop by the north or south side of the Hameetman Center and/or in front of the Broad Café on Thursday, October 21, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to receive a Caltech-branded gift (while supplies last).
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. The Robert F. Christy Lecture. The first quantum revolution brought us the great technological advances of the 20th century—the...
COLLEGES
caltech.edu

CMX Lunch Seminar

Machine Learning for Scientific Discovery, with Examples in Fluid Mechanics. This work describes how machine learning may be used to develop accurate and efficient nonlinear dynamical systems models for complex natural and engineered systems. We explore the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) algorithm, which identifies a minimal dynamical system model that balances model complexity with accuracy, avoiding overfitting. This approach tends to promote models that are interpretable and generalizable, capturing the essential "physics" of the system. We also discuss the importance of learning effective coordinate systems in which the dynamics may be expected to be sparse. This sparse modeling approach will be demonstrated on a range of challenging modeling problems in fluid dynamics, and we will discuss how to incorporate these models into existing model-based control efforts. Because fluid dynamics is central to transportation, health, and defense systems, we will emphasize the importance of machine learning solutions that are interpretable, explainable, generalizable, and that respect known physics.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

The first photons from a supernova explosion emerge when the supernova's radiation-dominated shock breaks out of the stellar surface, heralding an energetic transient event. These early shock-breakout photons carry invaluable information about the progenitor's properties, its immediate environment, and the explosion mechanism. I will present our recent results regarding the bolometric light curve expected from aspherical explosions and discuss their astrophysical implications. I will then briefly review the phenomenon of pre-supernova eruptions, and explain how the radiative dissipation of a blast wave sets a minimal energy scale below which no mass can be ejected through shock acceleration. I will conclude by commenting on the implications of our theory regarding early light curves of stellar explosions.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

STEMinar: Lucia Alcalá, Ph.D.

Description: Dr. Alcalá conducts empirical research guided by sociocultural theory, exploring the interaction between cultural and environmental factors in children's development. Currently she has projects investigating (a) cross-cultural aspects of children's cognitive development (planning, collaboration, and executive function), (b) development of children's prosocial behavior in diverse families (U.S. and Mexico), and (c) the impact of service-learning experiences in college students' civic engagement and academic development.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Exploring the free-floating planet population with gravitational microlensing. Thousands of extrasolar planets have been discovered up to date. Although many of the known exoplanets do not resemble those in our Solar System, they have one thing in common - they all orbit a star. However, theories of planet formation and evolution predict the existence of free-floating planets, gravitationally unattached to any star. They may form as a result of dynamical processes in young planetary systems or during late stages of host star evolution. Gravitational microlensing is uniquely suited for finding free-floating planets. I will present the current constraints on the frequency and properties of rogue planets in the Milky Way based on long-term observations of microlensing events in the Galactic bulge by the OGLE sky survey. I will also present several of the most promising candidate free-floating planets discovered to date. Finally, I will briefly discuss the future prospects for determining the frequency and mass function of rogue planets by the planned microlensing experiments.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

CMI Seminar: Pan Xu

Sample-Efficient Nonconvex Optimization Algorithms for Machine Learning Talk. Nonconvex optimization plays a central role in modern machine learning. How to design data-efficient optimization algorithms that have a low sample complexity while enjoying a fast convergence at the same time remains a pressing and challenging research question. In this talk, I will discuss the sample efficiency of stochastic gradient-based algorithms for solving nonconvex optimization problems. I will first introduce first-order optimization algorithms that achieve improved sample efficiency by using variance reduction techniques. Then I will show that these variance reduction techniques can be used to develop sample-efficient algorithms for policy optimization problems in reinforcement learning.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
caltech.edu

Caltech Library Workshop - You and Your Thesis (Zoom Session)

This class will give a brief overview of techniques useful in the production and publication of Caltech electronic theses, including tips on formatting and submitting. It will also touch on intellectual property considerations and access, as well as thesis dissemination policies. Additional topics may include author identification (ORCIDs) and preservation of thesis-related research data.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy