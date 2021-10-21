CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Lineage-restricted neoplasia driven by Myc defaults to small cell lung cancer when combined with loss of p53 and Rb in the airway epithelium

By Jasmine Chen
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall cell lung cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive neuroendocrine cancer characterized by loss of function TP53 and RB1 mutations in addition to mutations in other oncogenes including MYC. Overexpression of MYC together with Trp53 and Rb1 loss in pulmonary neuroendocrine cells of the mouse lung drives an aggressive neuroendocrine low variant...

www.nature.com

Medical News Today

How common is non-small cell lung cancer?

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. There are two main types of lung cancer: small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These types differ in their prevalence, treatment, and outlook. This article outlines the prevalence of...
Nature.com

Correction: FOXM1 is required for small cell lung cancer tumorigenesis and associated with poor clinical prognosis

In this article, the author name Shih-Chin Cheng was incorrectly written as Shin-Chin Cheng. In the list of affiliations, item 11 was given by mistake, correct is item 10. These authors contributed equally: Sheng-Kai Liang, Chia-Chan Hsu. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Sheng-Kai Liang, Chia-Chan...
MedicalXpress

Molecular atlas of small cell lung cancer reveals unusual cell type that could explain why it's so aggressive

Imagine you're about to go on a cross-country trip, stopping at spots along the way to admire local attractions. You'd probably want to have road atlas handy, containing maps at different scales, covering both the major highways and the roads of smaller cities and towns—or at least a GPS that can access a digital atlas with this information.
Nature.com

Major pulmonary resection after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in potentially resectable stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.
Genetic Engineering News

Small Cell Lung Cancer Molecular Atlas Opens Door to Potential New Therapies

Scientists from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have published a molecular atlas of small cell lung cancer that reveals an unusual cell type that could explain why it’s so aggressive. “The most exciting thing we found is a rare population of stem-like cells within these tumors that is closely...
targetedonc.com

EP. 2A: Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In my opinion, the unambiguously greatest challenge in treating extensive-stage small cell lung cancer is [the] lack of therapeutic efficacy. The duration of control that we get is grossly inadequate, [and] our survival is grossly inadequate. Along the way, our patients suffer not just from the [adverse] effects of what we do to them—although I would list that as another really important unmet need—they also suffer from the effects of our therapy, so we need therapies that are more effective. Ideally, curing some or really all patients, we need treatments that are less toxic.
Medical News Today

What to know about stem cell therapy and non-small cell lung cancer

Experts are looking at the potential of stem cell therapy in developing new therapies aimed at conditions that do not respond well to treatment, such as non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the two main types of lung cancer. Evidence suggests that roughly. 80–85%...
cancernetwork.com

SABR Non-Inferior to VATS L-MLND in Operable Stage I Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy yielded non-inferior long-term survival compared with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node dissection in operable stage IA non–small cell lung cancer. Long-term survival following treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) appeared to be non-inferior to video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node...
Nature.com

Protein co-expression network-based profiles revealed from laser-microdissected cancerous cells of lung squamous-cell carcinomas

No therapeutic targets have been identified for lung squamous cell cancer (SqCC) which is the second most prevalent lung cancer because its molecular profiles remain unclear. This study aimed to unveil disease-related protein networks by proteomic and bioinformatic assessment of laser-microdissected cancerous cells from seven SqCCs compared with eight representative lung adenocarcinomas. We identified three network modules significant to lung SqCC using weighted gene co-expression network analysis. One module was intrinsically annotated to keratinization and cell proliferation of SqCC, accompanied by hypoxia-induced aerobic glycolysis, in which key regulators were activated (HIF1A, ROCK2, EFNA1-5) and highly suppressed (KMT2D). The other two modules were significant for translational initiation, nonsense-mediated mRNA decay, inhibited cell death, and interestingly, eIF2 signaling, in which key regulators, MYC and MLXIPL, were highly activated. Another key regulator LARP1, the master regulator in cap-dependent translation, was highly suppressed although upregulations were observed for hub proteins including EIF3F and LARP1 targeted ribosomal proteins, among which PS25 is the key ribosomal protein in IRES-dependent translation. Our results suggest an underlying progression mechanism largely caused by switching to the cap-independent, IRES-dependent translation of mRNA subsets encoding oncogenic proteins. Our findings may help to develop therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes.
Nature.com

Combined Drug Targeting of p53-dependent and -independent Pathways Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells

Current therapy for myelofibrosis (MF) results in a limited prolongation of patient survival. In order to improve treatment outcomes, we developed a strategy to effectively deplete MF hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). In the present study, an imipridone, ONC201, was combined with RG7112, an antagonist of MDM2, a p53 negative regulator, to activate downstream events of the p53 and TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL)/death receptor (DR) pathways. As compared to treatment with the individual drugs, the combination of ONC201 and RG7112 promoted greater degrees of apoptosis of MF CD34+ cells through activation of both p53-dependent and -independent pathways. Importantly, treatment with ONC201-RG7112 not only decreased the number of JAK2V617F+ and calreticulin mutated colonies assayed from MF CD34+ cells, but allowed for the persistence or appearance of JAK2 wild type colonies. Treatment with ONC201 combined with RG7112 could be a potentially effective strategy for treating MF patients.
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options in Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Kristie Kahl: Hi, and welcome to our CancerNetwork® OncView program titled “Immunotherapy Response Monitoring in Lung Cancer.” I’m Kristie Kahl, the vice president of content with CancerNetwork®. We have with us Dr Roy Herbst, the director of the center for thoracic cancers and the chief of medical oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, an associate cancer center director of translational science. Thanks for joining us, Dr Herbst.
cancernetwork.com

Considering the Role of NRG1 Fusions in Lung Cancer Management

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: What does this tell us about the role of NRG1 fusions in lung cancer and the effectiveness of standard treatment strategies that harbor these NRG1 fusions, if anything?. D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD: You work with what you’ve got. Among our massive data set of...
Nature.com

Correction: Constitutive BAK/MCL1 complexes predict paclitaxel and S63845 sensitivity of ovarian cancer

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. Valentina Zanfagnin was missing an "n". The original article has been corrected. Anhui Province Key Laboratory of Medical Physics and Technology, Institute of Health & Medical Technology, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hefei, 230031, China.
Nature.com

A combined treatment regimen of MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells and temozolomide chemotherapy is effective against primary high grade gliomas

Chemotherapeutic drugs such as the alkylating agent Temozolomide (TMZ), in addition to reducing tumor mass, can also sensitize tumors to immune recognition by transient upregulation of multiple stress induced NKG2D ligands (NKG2DL). However, the potential for an effective response by innate lymphocyte effectors such as NK and Î³Î´ T cells that recognize NKG2DL is limited by the drug's concomitant lymphodepleting effects. We have previously shown that modification of Î³Î´ T cells with a methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) transgene confers TMZ resistance via production of O6-alkylguanine DNA alkyltransferase (AGT) thereby enabling Î³Î´ T cell function in therapeutic concentrations of TMZ. In this study, we tested this strategy which we have termed Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) to examine whether combination therapy of TMZ and MGMT-modified Î³Î´ T cells could improve survival outcomes in four human/mouse xenograft models of primary and refractory GBM. Our results confirm that DRI leverages the innate response of Î³Î´ T cells to chemotherapy-induced stress associated antigen expression and achieves synergies that are significantly greater than either individual approach.
Nature.com

Periostin secreted by activated fibroblasts in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis promotes tumorigenesis of non-small cell lung cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) show poor prognosis. Periostin is an extracellular matrix protein highly expressed in the lung tissues of IPF. This study aimed to investigate the possibility that periostin secreted by fibroblasts derived from IPF lung might affect proliferation of NSCLC cells. Periostin was more highly expressed and secreted by fibroblasts from diseased human lung with IPF (DIPF) than by normal human lung fibroblasts (NHLF). Cocultivation of NSCLC cells with conditioned media (CM) from DIPF increased proliferation of NSCLC cells through pErk signaling, with this proliferation attenuated by periostin-neutralizing antibodies. Knockdown of integrin Î²3, a subunit of the periostin receptor, in NSCLC cells suppressed proliferation of NSCLC cells promoted by recombinant human periostin and CM of DIPF. On in vivo examination, DIPF promoted tumor progression more than NHLF, and knockdown of integrin Î²3 in NSCLC cells suppressed tumor progression promoted by DIPF. Fibroblasts derived from surgical specimens from IPF patients also increased secretion of periostin compared to those from non-IPF patients. Periostin secreted from IPF-activated fibroblasts plays critical roles in the proliferation of NSCLC cells. The present study provides a solid basis for considering periostin-targeted therapy for NSCLC patients with IPF.
Nature.com

The impact of physiological metabolite levels on serine uptake, synthesis and utilization in cancer cells

Serine is a non-essential amino acid that is critical for tumour proliferation and depletion of circulating serine results in reduced tumour growth and increased survival in various cancer models. While many cancer cells cultured in a standard tissue culture medium depend on exogenous serine for optimal growth, here we report that these cells are less sensitive to serine/glycine depletion in medium containing physiological levels of metabolites. The lower requirement for exogenous serine under these culture conditions reflects both increased de novo serine synthesis and the use of hypoxanthine (not present in the standard medium) to support purine synthesis. Limiting serine availability leads to increased uptake of extracellular hypoxanthine, sparing available serine for other pathways such as glutathione synthesis. Taken together these results improve our understanding of serine metabolism in physiologically relevant nutrient conditions and allow us to predict interventions that may enhance the therapeutic response to dietary serine/glycine limitation.
Nature.com

The overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells suppresses survival while endogenous Tipe2 accelerates AOM/DSS induced-tumor initiation

Aging is a natural and progressive process characterized by an increased frequency of age-related diseases such as cancer. But its mechanism is unclear. TNFAIP8L2 (Tipe2) is an important negative regulator for homeostasis through inhibiting TLR and TCR signaling. Our work reveals that Tipe2 might have dual function by regulating senescence. One side, the overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells could induce typical senescent phenotype, especially exposure to oxidative stress. Tipe2 inhibits telomerase activity by regulating c-Myc and c-Est-2 binding to the hTERT promotor. Interestingly, Tipe2 KO mice treated with D-Gal showed a less serious inverse of CD4:CD8 ratio, a lower percentage of Treg compared to WT. Besides, Tipe2 KO mice were more tolerant to the initiation of AOM/DSS-induced CRC, accompanied by a lower level of Treg within IEL. Therefore, specific antibodies against CD25 effectively ameliorate tumorigenesis. These data suggest strongly that the overexpressed Tipe2 suppresses tumor cells proliferation and survival, but endogenous Tipe2 promotes the initiation of tumorigenesis when exposure to dangerous environment such as AOM/DSS-related inflammation.
Nature.com

Mortality trends in multiple myeloma after the introduction of novel therapies in the United States

Advances in the understanding of disease biology, drug development, and supportive care have led to improved outcomes in multiple myeloma. Given that these improvements have been reported in clinical trial and referral center populations, questions remain about the generalizability of this observation to patients treated in the community. Contrasting the overall survival experience of 3783 patients seen at Mayo Clinic and 57,654 patients followed in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program (SEER) between 2004 and 2018, we observed different mortality trends across patient populations and subgroups. Early mortality decreased and estimated 5-year overall survival increased over time in both patient populations. Excess mortality (compared to the general population) declined over time in Mayo Clinic patients and remained largely unchanged in SEER patients. Improvements over time were primarily observed in patients with favorable disease characteristics and older patients with multiple myeloma remain a vulnerable population with significant excess mortality compared to the United States general population. Patients with unfavorable disease characteristics have derived disproportionately less benefit from recent advances in the field. Future efforts need to focus on the development of safe and effective therapies for these patients and on increasing timely access to specialized care for patients in the community.
Nature.com

Prognostic efficacy of the RTN1 gene in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Gene expression profiling has been vastly used to extract the genes that can predict the clinical outcome in patients with diverse cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). With the aid of bioinformatics and computational analysis on gene expression data, various prognostic gene signatures for DLBCL have been recently developed. The major drawback of the previous signatures is their inability to correctly predict survival in external data sets. In other words, they are not reproducible in other datasets. Hence, in this study, we sought to determine the gene(s) that can reproducibly and robustly predict survival in patients with DLBCL. Gene expression data were extracted from 7 datasets containing 1636 patients (GSE10846 [n"‰="‰420], GSE31312 [n"‰="‰470], GSE11318 [n"‰="‰203], GSE32918 [n"‰="‰172], GSE4475 [n"‰="‰123], GSE69051 [n"‰="‰157], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰91]). Genes significantly associated with overall survival were detected using the univariate Cox proportional hazards analysis with a P value"‰<"‰0.001 and a false discovery rate (FDR)"‰<"‰5%. Thereafter, significant genes common between all the datasets were extracted. Additionally, chromosomal aberrations in the corresponding region of the final common gene(s) were evaluated as copy number alterations using the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) data of 570 patients with DLBCL (GSE58718 [n"‰="‰242], GSE57277 [n"‰="‰148], and GSE34171 [n"‰="‰180]). Our results indicated that reticulon family gene 1 (RTN1) was the only gene that met our rigorous pipeline criteria and associated with a favorable clinical outcome in all the datasets (P"‰<"‰0.001, FDR"‰<"‰5%). In the multivariate Cox proportional hazards analysis, this gene remained independent of the routine international prognostic index components (i.e., age, stage, lactate dehydrogenase level, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group [ECOG] performance status, and number of extranodal sites) (P"‰<"‰0.0001). Furthermore, no significant chromosomal aberration was found in the RTN1 genomic region (14q23.1: Start 59,595,976/End 59,870,966).
Nature.com

Upregulating sirtuin 6 ameliorates glycolysis, EMT and distant metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with krÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 deficiency

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
