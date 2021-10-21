CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Petrol, Diesel Prices Dent Aam Aadmi’s Pockets; Revised Rates in Your City

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- With oil prices rising and attaining multi-year highs due to supply crunch, post-OPEC+ announced to not raise its output over 0.4 million barrels/day, fuel prices across the country have been rising at alarming rates. According to price notification released by state-owned fuel retailers, the prices of petrol...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Artificially inflated’ petrol prices set to hit record high

Petrol prices are being artificially inflated to near-record levels with the all-time high set to be eclipsed within days, according to new analysis.Increases in the wholesale cost of diesel is being “loaded onto petrol”, the AA said.Figures from Experian Catalyst show average petrol pump prices moved within a fraction of 1p of the record on Thursday, reaching 142.16p per litre.The highest price recorded is 142.48p in April 2012. Most recent figures show average diesel prices on Thursday were 145.68p.The AA said wholesale price increases since the summer should have resulted in diesel setting new records, with petrol still around 2.5p...
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

Petrol, diesel prices increased for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day across the country on Sunday. With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today.
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

Petrol, Diesel price hiked in Delhi by Rs. 0.35 per litre

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel would be sold at Rs 103.26 per litre, today.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Gas Prices#Brent Oil#Crude Oil Price#Investing Com
houstonmirror.com

No immediate relief in diesel/petrol prices, govt talks underway: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices. A...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Pump prices for petrol and diesel are near a record high

A litre of petrol sold at UK forecourts has reached its highest level since September 2012, at 140.22p on average, according to RAC data. Drivers are paying on average 22% more to fill up their petrol tanks than this time last year, the RAC said. Diesel prices are also surging...
TRAFFIC
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Mumbai
NottinghamMD.com

Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists heading into Halloween weekend as the nation’s average gas price increased 3.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 17.1 … Continue reading "Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85" The post Spooky gas prices continue to haunt motorists as oil hits $85 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
investing.com

6 Oil Resources For Staying On Top Of What's Moving Energy Markets

For over six years now, my weekly Investing.com column—over 300 and counting—has provided readers with analyses on what's moving oil markets. Today's piece is a bit of a departure. I thought it might be useful for readers if I offer a list of some of the free resources I regularly use to follow the sector, in addition to the great tools available on Investing.com.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Maintains High Amid Upward Trend of Prices

Investing.com - Oil maintained its high after the week kicked off with U.S. crude reaching a seven-year high, showing that global supply that remains tight even as fuel demand rises. Brent Oil Futures edged up 0.14% to $85.29 by 10:40 PM ET (2:40 AM GMT) and WTI Futures edged up 0.02% to...
TRAFFIC
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Manhattan's cheapest station

(MANHATTAN, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $2.00 in the greater Manhattan area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy