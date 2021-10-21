Mill House Coffee to reopen Oct. 23

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An historical riverside attraction in Minneapolis is set to reopen next month. The Minnesota Historical Society announced Wednesday the Mill City Museum will open to visitors Nov. 4. The reopening comes with some updates, including added information on mill workers, labor history and Minneapolis’ unhoused population. The museum’s overview of the city’s history will be renamed “What Makes Minneapolis, Minneapolis?” and include videos from community leaders. Another new exhibit highlights the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Omega Psi Phi, a historically Black fraternity, with a focus on Minneapolis’ Epsilon Rho chapter. The Flour Tower, an elevator exhibit that takes visitors through eight levels of the mill, will operate at reduced capacity. The museum’s restaurant, Bushel & Peck, is also reopening with to-go options. Mill City Museum is housed in the ruins of the Washburn-Crosby Company’s A Mill on South Second Street in downtown. The museum is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO