The loss of life is always unfortunate. When you lose a loved one, it is a tragedy that devastates those who are close to the deceased. This tragedy hits even harder when the death is caused by someone’s carelessness. Loved ones are left to grapple with unexpected financial expenses all while trying to process the death of the person they cared for. They also grapple with the question of who is responsible. Sometimes families begin looking into filing wrongful death lawsuits when an event like this happens. Here is a look at all of your options in a potential wrongful death case.

12 DAYS AGO