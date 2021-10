Cryptocurrencies slowly have been entering the mainstream global financial ecosystem in recent years. They previously were considered to be poorly understood, nascent payment tools, but they quickly are finding favor as digital assets with diverse applications. Businesses, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs alike are eyeing cryptocurrencies’ potential benefits as a rising number of companies and consumers tap virtual currencies for their payments and financial needs. A PYMNTS report from July found that two-thirds of individuals who have held cryptocurrencies bought them intending to make transactions, indicating that their use as a payment method is poised to become more commonplace.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO