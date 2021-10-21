CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew call it quits

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa has reportedly split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. The 'Dance Moms' alum is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars', and after rumours were rife that the couple had gone their separate ways after Kylie, 18, stopped being in the audience for the TV show, it's now been claimed the...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
editorials24.com

JoJo Siwa & GF Reportedly Split – And It’s All Because Of Her DWTS Partner!

Dancing with the Stars is notorious for sparking (usually completely baseless) romance rumors… but this time, it may have led to a major breakup!. JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have reportedly split after around eight months of dating! And yes, allegedly all because of the Nickelodeon star’s close friendship with her dance partner Jenna Johnson (lower right inset, whose husband Val Chmerkovskiy is facing his own on-set scandal).
CELEBRITIES
Mix 95.7FM

Olivia Jade Addresses Rumor That She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Star

Olivia Jade set social media straight after a rumor circulated that she was hooking up with a fellow Dancing With the Stars co-star. On Saturday (Oct. 16), the social media influencer addressed the rumor on TikTok. "Clearing this one up real quick before this goes any further," Jade captioned her post, sharing a video revealing where the rumor stemmed from.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moms#Us Weekly
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa on 'DWTS' Rehearsal Moment That Brought Her to Tears and Why Her 'Grease' Dance Is So Important

The chills were multiplying on Dancing With the Stars! It was Grease Night on the ABC show, and the contestants' routines were all in honor of the iconic musical. Only ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and was able to surprise the contestants and their pro partners with a special message from Sandy herself, Olivia Newton-John, who made an appearance on DWTS in addition to her Grease co-stars, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn!
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa switches up her signature hairstyle for Halloween

JoJo Siwa traded in her signature blonde ponytail for a new do in order to twin with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner for Halloween this year. The 18-year-old pop star shared photos on her Instagram sporting a brunette ponytail that was worn to match dance pro Jenna Johnson. "It’s...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

JoJo Siwa Brought the Magic as Prince Charming For Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars

JoJo Siwa continues to make history on Dancing With the Stars. Dressed as Prince Charming alongside partner Jenna Johnson's Cinderella, the former Dance Moms star danced a magical Viennese waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from the iconic movie for Disney Heroes night on Monday. The duo, who became the first same-sex dancing pair in the show's history this season, continues to impress judges and fans with their stunning moves and sparkling chemistry.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee, & horror night

Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a celebration of Halloween like no other. After all, it’s horror night! All of the remaining celebrities are going to be performing creepy routines inspired by famous horror films or TV shows, and some of the song choices are a little bit surprising.
THEATER & DANCE
justjaredjr.com

JoJo Siwa Wears Mac & Cheese Box Outfit For Women's Image Awards 2021

JoJo Siwa shows off her infectious smile while hitting the carpet at the 2021 Women’s Image Awards presented by The Women’s Image Network held at Saban Theatre on Thursday night (October 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 18-year-old Dancing With The Stars contestant was honored as the Rising Music Star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy