The New Zealand All Blacks, sparked by three tries from Will Jordan, overwhelmed the United States 104-14 on Saturday to launch a five-match northern hemisphere tour. Luke Jacobson and Angus Ta'avao each added two tries for the All Blacks, who delivered a dazzling masterclass of passing and flair by to humble the outmatched Eagles. "That's a nice launching pad for what's going to be a big month for us," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. The match at FedEx Field, home of the NFL's Washington Football Team, set the stage for the All Blacks' visit to Wales next Saturday followed by November stops at Italy, Ireland and France.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO