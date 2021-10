So every now and then, I'll take a second to look at the Sedalia Animal Shelter Facebook page. NOT THAT I NEED ANOTHER ANIMAL. Because I don't. I really, really don't. The two I have are more than enough. And they prove it every dang day by trying to either sit on my face or tear up my couch. But I do like to look. I just like to look at cute animals, no commitment. The other day, I saw that they uploaded a new video with a ton of cute kitties on it. I thought, well, jeez, how many animals do they have right now? Turns out, there are quite a few. 27 available for adoption, to be exact.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO