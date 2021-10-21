CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peters is the wrong choice for LPOSD seat

 5 days ago

On November 2 we have a choice in the race for Zone 2 Lake Pend Oreille School District board: incumbent Gary Suppiger versus Jalon Peters.  Peters has a de facto endorsement from the Idaho Freedom...

Bonner County Daily Bee

Suppiger is the best choice for board seat

Incumbent Land Pend Oreille School District Trustee Gary Suppiger has done an outstanding job on the school board during his four years in office. He is a strong supporter of public education, stressing quality with accountability. LPOSD is the only school district in the state to provide a detailed accounting of how our permanent levy dollars are being spent. He remains committed to fiscal transparency. He also supports local control of curriculum and health safety. He endorses the school district providing options to traditional public schooling, such as homeschooling. The goal is always to help students succeed.
