JORDAN ANDERSON, a running back from Joliet Catholic who committed to the Illini on April 29, and the Hilltoppers won 44-28 at Montini Catholic on Friday. Anderson ran for 145 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 18 carries and added two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. The Hilltoppers earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state playoffs, and open the postseason against Marengo (5-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO