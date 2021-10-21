CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Happy Mood Music in Markets Is Ignoring China Troubles

By John Authers
Bloomberg
 5 days ago

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here. All...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Is China A Buy After A Year Of Troubles?

The once-bulletproof argument that investors could do no wrong by owning China stocks has suffered a reversal of fortunes in 2021. Cue up the contrarians, who are wondering if the correction in the country’s equity market this year, in sharp contrast with much of the rest of the world, hints at a buying opportunity.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Inflation#American
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. Fears of a default by the developer, with $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, have roiled global markets as investors assess the potential impact on the financial system and the broader economy. Evergrande’s stock and bond prices have cratered, and it’s far from clear how Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner who’s survived many crises in the past, will pull through this time.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Explainer-How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has supplied funds to pay interest on a dollar bond, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have seen the developer plunge into formal default. News of the remittance will likely bring...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Chinese Economy Risks Deeper Slowdown Than Markets Realize

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. China’s economy risks slowing faster than global investors realize as President Xi Jinping’s push to cut its reliance on real estate and regulate sectors from education to technology combine with a power shortage and the pandemic.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Street.Com

What a Week, China's Troubles, Hypersonic Weapons, Earnings, FDA Drug Approvals

Every morning. Every single morning. I am thankful that I can rise yet another day and try to shine. Gratitude. For every opportunity, for every challenge, for the strength to meet every challenge, and for the friendship of a little dog named Mooshi. I pray for a lot of people too. Then I get after it. I don't know if it is possible to express how excited I get, as I draw close to the end of those prayers. Actually, I can not. For those of you who played sports, it's similar to that feeling just before taking the field or the ice. A combination of pure joy and just a bit of nervousness. Then, we're off. The roar of the crowd. The silence of a man in a darkened window. It's all the same. It's all in the thrill of a fight with no safety net. Rise with me today. Rise with me, and challenge whatever it is inside of you that responds to a dare. Dare to be great. Dare to be the child chosen by purpose. Or providence. Just dare. On razor's edge, my fellow spirits. It's time.
ECONOMY
Gazette

China's troubled property behemoth averts default, signals business shift

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group appeared to have averted default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, a source said on Friday, buying it another week to wrestle with a debt crisis looming over the world's second-biggest economy. The property developer also announced plans to give future priority to...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Tesla Made a Smart Bet in China. It’s Paying Off

Tesla Inc. seems to have gotten it right. The usually fantastical Elon Musk is set to give the electric vehicle market and its various players a reality check. At its third quarter earnings call, Tesla said it’s switching to a less expensive type of battery – the central part of the vehicle – for the company’s standard-range cars globally. Tesla already had been using these in some of its cars in China, where sales have been soaring primarily because prices were kept down. That was a shrewd, prescient and realistic move.
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

China now targets the NFT market

The Chinese government is tightening the reins on NFTs. NFTs are no longer allowed for-profit initiatives but instead digital collectibles. China has recently imposed new restrictions on the usage of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Yet, internet giants are looking to expand their reach into a new realm of digital collectibles. The ban only applies in the decentralized trade models where NFTs exist, but it doesn’t seem like these companies will stop anytime soon.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent As China Ramps Up Anti-Monopoly Bureau

China's competition watchdog, the State Administration for Market Regulation, will ramp up staffing at its anti-monopoly bureau, Bloomberg reports. The bureau will split into three separate divisions focusing on antitrust investigations, market competition, and mergers oversight. The bureau aims to increase the number of antitrust officials from over 40 currently...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Market Mood Improves On Recovery Hopes, Gold Eyes $1800

Markets in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking the positive overnight cues from Wall Street as investors evaluated the U.S inflation data and latest minutes from the September Fed meeting. The improving sentiment across Asian markets was also helped by optimism over the global economic recovery and prospects of higher interest rates to tame inflation. The greenback had it rough while gold enjoyed its best session in seven months, gaining almost 2% helped by falling Treasury yields. European markets have opened higher this morning with US futures also in the green.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China’s Xi Vows Tighter Oversight of Tech Firms, Digital Economy

President Xi Jinping ordered better regulation of the country’s technology sector, underscoring the intense scrutiny and upheaval faced by Chinese internet giants following their rapid growth. Improved oversight would help China take advantage of the transformation happening in the tech industry, Xinhua reported Tuesday, citing Xi at a meeting of...
CHINA
Bloomberg

U.S. Losing Steam Foretells Europe’s Future Headwinds: Eco Week

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Growth data on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming week will reveal the impact of a multitude of headwinds that hit the U.S. during the third quarter and will soon come Europe’s way.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

VF not cutting earnings forecast despite supply issues, China trouble

Supply chain issues played a major part in VF Corp. announcing quarterly earnings Friday that were lower than analyst estimates, but company leaders said they expect strong growth over the next six months, particularly from some of their smaller brands. The Denver-based apparel giant (NYSE: VFC) reported $3.2 billion in...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy