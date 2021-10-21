Happy Mood Music in Markets Is Ignoring China Troubles

Every morning. Every single morning. I am thankful that I can rise yet another day and try to shine. Gratitude. For every opportunity, for every challenge, for the strength to meet every challenge, and for the friendship of a little dog named Mooshi. I pray for a lot of people too. Then I get after it. I don't know if it is possible to express how excited I get, as I draw close to the end of those prayers. Actually, I can not. For those of you who played sports, it's similar to that feeling just before taking the field or the ice. A combination of pure joy and just a bit of nervousness. Then, we're off. The roar of the crowd. The silence of a man in a darkened window. It's all the same. It's all in the thrill of a fight with no safety net. Rise with me today. Rise with me, and challenge whatever it is inside of you that responds to a dare. Dare to be great. Dare to be the child chosen by purpose. Or providence. Just dare. On razor's edge, my fellow spirits. It's time.

