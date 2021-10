Apple announced its highly-anticipated new MacBook Pro 2021 lineup at the Unleashed event today. This update was a big deal for many reasons. Most of the rumors were true. For one, Apple debuted a new but not so new design. Also, Apple finally gave its high-end notebooks the M1 treatment by introducing the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. On the design front, the new form factor is a big deal for many reasons. For one, Apple refreshes their MacBook Pro designs once every five years or so, so this chassis had to be future-proof enough to accommodate future functionality improvements while remaining aesthetically pleasing. Apple also made many changes under the hood and brought back many previously disposed features. Let’s take an in-depth look at everything new in the latest MacBook Pro offerings.

