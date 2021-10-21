China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 8 HOURS AGO