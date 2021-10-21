CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashley Tisdale Reveals Disney "Made" Her Change These Song Lyrics During HSM Tour

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Tisdale says she was asked to switch up her language as she was bopping to the top. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the 36-year-old actress...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Ashley Tisdale Details Her Acting Process in Dark Pictures Interview

Ashley Tisdale, known from the Disney Channel, is no stranger to acting, even when it comes to The Dark Pictures Anthology. The frightening series will see the actress jumping into the horror genre, with an interview where she shares her on-set experience. We’re All in This Together with Ashley Tisdale.
MOVIES
International Business Times

Ariana Grande Reveals How Kristin Chenoweth 'Changed Her Life'

Ariana Grande was truly living her dream when she got to work with her mentor Kristin Chenoweth on “The Voice.” A sneak peek shared by Chenoweth shows Grande talking about the advice she once received from her mentor that changed her life for good. The “Wicked” alum joined Grande on...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

CL reveals that Beyoncé﻿ comforted her during a time she went through big change on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

CL revealed a time when Beyoncé offered her great support. On the October 22 broadcast of KBS2TV's music variety program 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', CL marked her return with her 1st solo full album 'ALPHA'. On this day, CL first talked about working with English singer Anne-Marie on her song "Lover Like Me". CL said, "Anne-Marie wrote the song and sent it to me telling me she thought it'd be great if I sang it. I also liked the vibes so I ended up working with her." MC Yoo Hee Yeol then told CL, "Your network is amazing. Your global agency family members consist of Adele, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and more. Also, I heard Beyoncé was the one who comforted you when you were going through a hard time."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Tisdale
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Nick actually leaving The Young And The Restless?

There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Tour#Hsm#Hsm Tour#Tiktok#The High School Musical
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy