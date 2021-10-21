CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business review – noisy and nonsensical sequel

By Cath Clarke
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plot is pointlessly convoluted but perhaps the biggest disappointment is how humourless the movie is. When Martin Amis was asked if he’d ever consider writing for children, he reportedly answered: “I...

www.imdb.com

Deadline

‘Rust’ Chief Electrician Says Halyna Hutchins Death Was Result Of “Negligence And Unprofessionalism”

Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer, or chief electrician, on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust is laying the blame for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the negligence of the film’s armorer and producers. In a scathing Facebook post yesterday, Svetnoy called out “the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it.” “To save a dime sometimes,”...
The Guardian

Venom: Let There Be Carnage review – sufficient superhero sequel

This low-stakes sequel sees the return of Tom Hardy’s Venom, a cheeky, gravel-voiced alien “symbiote”, and Eddie Brock (also played by Hardy), the human journalist he shares a body with. The plot revolves around serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), the subject of one of Brock’s articles. Kasady is infected with his own symbiote, Carnage. Angry, red and tentacled, they rampage San Francisco looking for Kasady’s mutant ex-girlfriend, Frances (Naomie Harris, fun but underused), who has a scream that topples cars. In an improvement on the film’s predecessor, director Andy Serkis dispenses with detailed explanations and instead amps up the humour, leaning into the goofy, flirtatious dynamic between Venom and Brock.
Alec Baldwin
Martin Amis
The Independent

Alec Baldwin urged to ‘use his power for change’ as petition to ban real guns on film sets passes 23,000 signatures

A petition urging Alec Baldwin to “use his power and influence in Hollywood” to ban real guns on film sets has garnered more than 23,000 signatures.The change.org petition was launched by filmmaker Bandar Albuliwi on Friday (22 October), the day after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin on the set of Rust. The actor described the killing as a “tragic accident” and is working with police in their investigation.The petition states: “We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again. There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century....
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (2021)

The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021. Featuring the voice talents of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, and James McGrath. SYNOPSIS:. The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a...
heyuguys.com

James Marsden on’The Boss Baby: Family Business’, being the cool dad and returning 15 years later for Disenchanted

Four years since Alec Baldwin’s Ted aka Boss Baby delighted audiences young and old, its long-awaited sequel is about to get its UK release. With James Marsden taking over the role of an adult Tim, we got the chance to catch up with the actor to chat about the making of the movie and his return to the character of Prince Edward in the sequel ‘Disenchanted.’
imdb.com

Movies Like Fight Club That Are Definitely Worth Watching

There's probably some internet law that states that any article about "Fight Club" must include some reference to or spoof the infamous "The first rule of Fight Club is" quote, but -– like many of the films in this list -– I'm going to break with tradition. Arriving hot on...
imdb.com

Ron's Gone Wrong Co-Writer Peter Baynham Reveals The Surprising Way Ron And Borat Are The Same

Even in our modern, hyper-connected world, friendship is important for any kid growing up. 20th Century Studios' "Ron's Gone Wrong," now in theaters, tackles both the importance of friendship and our contemporary overreliance on technology through the story of awkward middle-schooler Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) and his "B-bot" robot companion Ron (Zach Galifianakis). When the latter arrives defective and unable to connect to the web of social media by which B-bots learn about and befriend their human companions, Ron's forced to learn to be Barney's "best friend out of the box" the old-fashioned way: odd, goofy, and a little...
imdb.com

How Ron's Gone Wrong Directors Made A Film About Connection While Disconnected [Interview]

"Ron's Gone Wrong," from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, tells the story of Barney and his robotic B-bot companion, Ron. Ron is part of a brand new product line of small, social media connected bots intended to be your "best friend out of the box," but there's a catch: Ron's broken. Unable to connect to the cloud, he's forced to learn how to befriend Barney and build his own personality the old-fashioned way: by spending time together.
imdb.com

Tamzin Outhwaite: post your questions for the EastEnders, Bull and Masked Dancer star

We’ll put your questions to the actor known for Mel in EastEnders and the Scarecrow in The Masked Dancer, who is now in new movie Bull. Tamzin Outhwaite has popped up in everything from Men Behaving Badly to The Bill, Da Ali G Show, Silent Witness and Inside No 9, and even played a Cyberman-battling Imperial Guard in Doctor Who.
The Independent

Alec Baldwin shooting: Rust film set electrician cradled Halyna Hutchins in his arms as she lay dying

The chief electrician on the set of Rust has told how he cradled cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in his arms as she was bleeding to death.Serge Svetnoy said standing “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Ms Hutchins when she was struck by a bullet fired from a prop gun on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, at around 1.50pm on Thursday.Alec Baldwin had been practising drawing the gun –which he believed to be an unloaded prop – across his body and pointing it at a camera when he fired it, hitting Ms Hutchins in the chest and also striking...
imdb.com

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Furiosa’ Prep: ‘Become Strong Enough’ Mentally to Carry the Entire Movie

Anya Taylor-Joy is in prep on George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” ahead of filming next year, and she’s already loving getting the chance to work with the Oscar-nominated director. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to promote Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho,” Taylor-Joy called Miller “incredibly generous and so passionate.” Taylor-Joy is taking over the role of Furiosa from Charlize Theron, who earned rave reviews for her performance in “Fury Road.”
Deadline

‘A Shot Through The Wall’: Vertical Takes North American & UK Rights To Racial Justice Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American and UK rights to racial justice thriller A Shot Through The Wall. Written and directed by Aimee Long, the film explores how a Chinese-American police officer’s life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, leading to protests and further violence. The pic will receive a day-and-date theatrical release on January 21, 2022 in North America and January 24, 2022 in the UK. The film boasts a predominantly Asian-American cast including Kenny Leu (Midway), Tzi Ma (Mulan), Lynn Chen (Saving Face), Fiona Fu (Away), and Ciara Renee (The Flash), alongside Dan...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
