The Boss Baby 2: Family Business review – noisy and nonsensical sequel

Serge Svetnoy, the gaffer, or chief electrician, on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust is laying the blame for the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the negligence of the film’s armorer and producers. In a scathing Facebook post yesterday, Svetnoy called out “the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it.” “To save a dime sometimes,”...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO