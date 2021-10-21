CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Don't Shoot the Physicist!

By More »
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, hundreds, if not thousands, of theoretical physicists the world over are trying to find the holy grail of physics, a "theory of everything" (or TOE for short) that explains and links together all physical aspects of the universe. More concretely, a successful TOE would connect the two theories on which...

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Here's Why Physicists Take the Parallel Worlds Theory Seriously

One thing is for sure: the universe we live in is enormous, with hundreds of billions of galaxies twirling through space in motion. It's simply dizzying to think about the magnitude. This is one of the reasons why the concept of a parallel universe has gained traction, with science fiction, in particular, having a soft place for the idea that we could be living one of an unlimited number of lives. We've seen this concept so many times, from Rick and Morty to Star Trek, that it doesn't feel like a far-fetched possibility for many at this point. Multiverses and parallel worlds are discussed in major scientific concepts such as the Big Bang, string theory, and quantum physics, with scientific theory addressing the case for universes beyond, parallel to, or remote from but mirroring our own.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

How Many Dimensions Does Our Universe Really Have?

Theoretical physics is a fascinating and (at times) amusing field. While most people would not claim to know much about this field of research, many of its more advanced concepts come up in popular culture all the time. In fact, words like "nuclear," "quantum," and "multiverse" are often key to the plot of our favorite TV shows and movies.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Physicist Who Denies that Dark Matter Exists to What if Other Human Species Hadn’t Died Out –Planet Earth Report

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. It’s been another fascinating week on our little blue dot from Neil deGrasse Tyson wanting to go ice fishing on Europa to our moon is leaving us, and we can’t stop it.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Titian
Person
Leslie Groves
Person
Moe Berg
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Werner Heisenberg
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#Physics World#Physicists
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

In an Astonishing Feat, Astronomers Present Evidence of an Extra-Galactic Planet

In a galaxy 31 million light-years away, astronomers believe they have just found evidence of a planet. After a painstaking research effort combing through thousands of signals, a team led by Rosanne Di Stefano of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has determined that a huge dip in X-ray light from the Whirlpool Galaxy is best explained by an extragalactic planet. The researchers have dubbed this extroplanet M51-ULS-1b, and its discovery could change the way we look for planets outside the Solar System – in the Milky Way, and beyond. "We feel privileged to have been able to contribute this piece of...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Outsider.com

Enormous ‘Mystery’ Squid Filmed Haunting a Shipwreck Has Marine Biologists Stunned

For centuries, sailors told tales of monsters lurking in the ocean’s depths. Today, science has largely demystified those monsters. Now, we know they’re giant squid or some form of whale. However, scientific demystification doesn’t make seeing one of these massive creatures any less shocking. Last year, researchers on the Red Sea learned this first hand. Their entire team was stunned to see a massive mystery squid inhabiting a shipwreck.
WILDLIFE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

Growing Sunspot About to Face Earth

A growing sunspot on the surface of the Sun is rotating into view from Earth and could be Earth-facing early next week. Sunspots are darker, cooler areas on the surface of the Sun; they generally occur over regions of intense magnetic activity, and when that energy is released, solar flares and large storms called coronal mass ejections (CME) erupt. When a large solar flare or CME is ejected in the direction of Earth, that stream of energy can bring about a variety of impacts ranging from active aurora at northern latitudes to significant destruction of all things electrical / electronic planet-wide.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy