Entertainment

Little Traverse Historical Museum Zoom Speaker

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

The Little Traverse Historical Society presents this Zoom event with Barry Levine,...

www.northernexpress.com

ArchDaily

Benton County Historical Society Corvallis Museum / Allied Works Architecture

Benton County Historical Society Corvallis Museum / Allied Works Architecture. Manufacturers: Kawneer, Unika Vaev, Castle Bespoke, LumLEX Lighting Services. Text description provided by the architects. In 2009, Allied Works was selected to design a new museum for the Benton County Historical Society in Corvallis, Oregon. The Museum showcases a growing collection comprised of cultural artifacts, natural history specimens, and archives entrusted to them by Oregon State University. The BCHS aspired to elevate its visibility in the region by creating new galleries and interpretive spaces in the historic heart of the central Willamette Valley, and within a lively pedestrian district of Corvallis. The design creates new perspectives into the objects through a range of curatorial strategies, and its thoughtful programming brings new educational, social, and cultural opportunities to the community.
CORVALLIS, OR
northernexpress.com

Kindred: Traditional Arts of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert & Bonfield galleries, Petoskey. Historic & contemporary examples of Odawa arts & crafts will be on display, including quill boxes, beadwork, regalia, basketry, & ceramics. Through these finely crafted objects, thematic threads are woven together to explore the economic drivers, environmental factors, & challenges inherent in sustaining tradition, creative practice, & identity. Runs Sept. 20 - Nov. 27. There will be a free educational program connected with the exhibition every Thurs. at 10am. The Opening Reception will be held on Sat., Sept. 25 from 3-5pm.
PETOSKEY, MI
Petoskey News-Review

Historical society to host Zoom event on aviation in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society has announced a Zoom event with Barry Levine, author of "Michigan Aviation: People and Places that Changed History" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Join the presentation to hear about two stories from Michigan’s aviation history: A B-52 crash near Charlevoix in...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula closes outbuildings for winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — The following is a press release from the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula:. Museum outbuildings will be closed for the winter beginning Monday, Nov. 1 and will re-open by Forestry Day April 30, 2022. The Museum is open to the public. Winter Hours:. Tuesday -Sunday: 12pm-5pm Closed...
MISSOULA, MT
State
Michigan State
Marconews.com

Anniversary celebration: New exhibit at Marco Island Historical Museum

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) donor preview for the Picture Perfect: Marco Island in Postcards exhibit Oct. 12 also included a salute to the museum’s 10th anniversary. The exhibit is at the Marco Island Historical Museum and open to the public through Jan. 22. It features more than 60...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Only In Northern California

Visit A Working Museum That’s Dedicated To Cable Car History At This Historic Spot In Northern California

Have you ever wondered exactly how cable cars became such a well-known symbol for San Francisco? It’s no secret that cable cars have played a huge role in The City’s history. In addition to their status as a beloved symbol, cable cars are a mode of transportation that persists to this day. There’s even a working museum where you can learn all about cable cars, their history, and how they work. In fact, this museum is the hub of the city’s cable car routes! You’ll be in the middle of the action when you visit this amazing museum, so consider this historic spot a must-visit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Historical Museum#Aviation History#Strategic Air Command
Wiscnews.com

Waupun Historical Society marks museum‘s 50th year

WAUPUN — The Waupun Heritage Museum is proud of its age, and is eager to grow older. That was evident Saturday as about 30 museum supporters and local citizens marked the museum’s 50th anniversary with snacks, refreshments, a rededication ceremony and an open house in the city’s historic home – the 1904 Carnegie Library at 22 S. Madison St.
WAUPUN, WI
Brookings Register

Brookings County Historical Society endorses change at museum

BROOKINGS – At its annual meeting earlier this month, the Brookings County Historical Society/Museum board of directors decided to experiment with a new weekly schedule next year, and it named the main museum building’s Music Room after longtime members and museum advocates. The music room will be known as the...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
imdb.com

‘A Night in the Academy Museum’ Does Little to Highlight Film History — or Its Future

Faux spontaneity is hard to pull off, especially when you’re overtly selling something. Such is the case with ABC’s 43-minute special, “A Night in the Academy Museum,” where a cadre of A-list actors attempt to recreate “That’s Entertainment” under the conceit of “sneaking into” the now open Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, purportedly to show audiences all they need to know in order to book their next vacation and visit. But what ends up happening over the Film Academy’s hour-long commercial (supported by other commercials) is that the flaws of a museum (and the company that crafted it) still surface.
MOVIES
northernexpress.com

Grand Traverse Musicale Meeting & Recital

A business meeting will be held at noon. Traverse City's own Tom Kaufman, pianist, sculptor, educator & entertainer, will present a program of music & discussion at 1pm. Scholarship winner Justin Robb will perform on the piano.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
thesunpapers.com

Open House and Historical Performance coming to Indian King Tavern Museum

Join the Friends of the Indian King Tavern Museum on Saturday, Oct. 16 for an open house followed by a unique historical performance. The open house begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Then, at 4 p.m., Neill Hartley, of American Historical Theatre, portrays Washington Irving, the father...
VISUAL ART
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Franklin County Historical Museum expansion coming – maybe by 2022?

Pieces of the Franklin County Historical Museum’s collection are scattered throughout the county. Some are stored in the basement of the Pasco police station. Some are tucked into the Kahlotus Grange Hall. The Port of Pasco is storing some items for the museum. Past museum board members opened up their...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
WGRZ TV

Celebrating Beauty in Little Things at Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science is filled with giant things, like dinosaurs, and polar bear specimens. However, their new exhibit, Lost Beauty II, celebrates the wonder of Earth's smaller things. A local artist, Alberto Rey, was commissioned to choose 15 things from the museum's collection of 750,000 items. Rey then...
BUFFALO, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Changing seasons, changing exhibits at Little Compton Historical Society

As fall and winter weather approaches, the Little Compton Historical Society is updating its hours and offerings. The Women’s History exhibit, occupying the special exhibition space since July 2020, will make way for a new exhibit on historic houses coming in July 2022. The last opportunity to view the Women’s History Special Exhibit in person is Sunday, October 24. However, the online version of the exhibit has a permanent home at littlecompton.org alongside a selection of other past exhibits. The online exhibit includes a downloadable file of over 60 biographical banners and over 300 community-contributed women’s histories.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Historical Museum reaches $75K goal

First-generation Japanese families faced many obstacles during the early 20th century following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Despite social and governmental challenges, the Japanese of Lincoln County contributed to the successful development of North Platte and Lincoln County. Many went on to be successful entrepreneurs and business people. “It...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
WSJM

Got Something to Say – North Berrien Historical Museum – 10/11/21

Got Something to Say is brought to you by United Federal Credit Union and South Bend International Airport. Peter Cook from the North Berrien Historical Museum talks about some upcoming event happening throughout the month of October!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (0.0KB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

