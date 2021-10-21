Little Traverse Historical Museum Zoom Speaker

Have you ever wondered exactly how cable cars became such a well-known symbol for San Francisco? It’s no secret that cable cars have played a huge role in The City’s history. In addition to their status as a beloved symbol, cable cars are a mode of transportation that persists to this day. There’s even a working museum where you can learn all about cable cars, their history, and how they work. In fact, this museum is the hub of the city’s cable car routes! You’ll be in the middle of the action when you visit this amazing museum, so consider this historic spot a must-visit.

