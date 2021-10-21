Little Traverse Historical Museum Zoom Speaker

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert & Bonfield galleries, Petoskey. Historic & contemporary examples of Odawa arts & crafts will be on display, including quill boxes, beadwork, regalia, basketry, & ceramics. Through these finely crafted objects, thematic threads are woven together to explore the economic drivers, environmental factors, & challenges inherent in sustaining tradition, creative practice, & identity. Runs Sept. 20 - Nov. 27. There will be a free educational program connected with the exhibition every Thurs. at 10am. The Opening Reception will be held on Sat., Sept. 25 from 3-5pm.
