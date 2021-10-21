CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy Shares Rise as Bitcoin Bet Pays Off

fxempire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise software company MicroStrategy was a first-mover to adopt bitcoin on its balance sheet. The company made the move over a year ago, and it has paid off in spades as its bitcoin investment has ballooned in size. Now that the bitcoin price has attained a fresh all-time high...

www.fxempire.com

Jack Dorsey
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 2.4% higher at around $63,500 Monday morning. Ethereum is trading...
Business Insider

Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading higher by 9.52% at $7.07 after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workhorse has a total share float of 121 million, of which 46 million shares are sold short, representing around 38% of shares sold short.
InvestorPlace

3 Moonshot Stocks Insiders Are Buying… and 2 That Are Getting Dumped

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here. As Main Street Piles Into Trump’s SPAC, Insiders are Getting Out. For a brief moment on October 21, America’s political divide vanished....
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
u.today

Elon Musk to Become 1st DOGE Trillionaire, SHIB Hits New ATH, Surpasses Ether by Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The past weekend has been rich in crypto news. Check out U.Today’s latest news digest and see for yourself!. Elon Musk says he will become the first DOGE trillionaire. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk’s net worth has now reached $249 billion, bringing him close to surpassing the gross domestic product of Portugal. The Tesla CEO believes that he will become the world's first Dogecoin trillionaire. The reason behind Musk’s wealth increase is the renewed Tesla rally; last Friday, shares of the leading e-car manufacturing company hit a new all-time high of $910.
Deadline

Twitter Hits 211 Million Daily Active Users In Q3; U.S. Ad Sales Jump 51%, Profits Hit By Litigation Charge

Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading. Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...
Reuters

Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The surge in Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.
