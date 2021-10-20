Canada's Annual Inflation Rate Hits 4.4% in September, Highest Since 2003
By Reuters
US News and World Report
8 days ago
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September. Market reaction:...
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian workers are fast becoming hot commodities in a tight labor market and companies are increasingly forced to raise wages to fill jobs - and retain existing staff - a factor likely to complicate the Bank of Canada's efforts to tame inflation. While fast rising wages have...
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday with new regulatory worries sparking the steepest sell-off in seven weeks for Chinese tech shares, while short-term Treasury yields spiked as investors wagered on inflation pulling forward interest rate rises. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell...
Housing starts declined 4.4% month over month (m/m) to 251,151 units (annualized). All housing starts segments fell as urban single and multiple starts decreased 5.9% m/m and 4.0% m/m, respectively. Rural starts decreased 4.0% m/m. Starts dropped in half of the provinces, led by British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. While...
The growing threat of inflation looms over the Bank of Canada as it prepares its second-to-last interest rate announcement of 2021, with Statistics Canada reporting this week that the national inflation rate is now at its highest in 18 years. Sitting at 4.4% in September, that rate exceeded the Bank’s...
Over the past 30 days, interest rates have risen sharply. This is true for both mortgage rates and bond market benchmarks like 10yr Treasury yields. But another version of the 10yr Treasury yield continues to operate near all-time lows. How can rates simultaneously be rising quickly but still near all-time...
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to an 18-year-high in September, driven by high gas prices, soaring housing costs and rising food prices, data showed on Wednesday, putting the focus on the Bank of Canada ahead of a rate decision next week. Inflation increased to 4.4%, beating the...
The USD/CAD pair has been in a bearish trend recently. The decline is mostly because of higher crude oil prices. The pair will react to the latest Canada inflation data. The USD/CAD price is hovering near its lowest level since June as investors wait for the latest Canadian consumer inflation data. The pair is trading at 1.2345, which is about 4.60% below the highest level in September.
As the country and the world reopen, one worrisome side effect of all that economic growth is the potential for inflation. That's when all the stuff you buy suddenly starts costing more than it used...
European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
Vancouver residents pay the highest rents in the country and the rest of British Columbia isn’t far behind according to a monthly rent report from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting. RELATED: B.
New York (CNN Business) — Housing prices are surging to new records with no end in sight. They're being fueled by historically low interest rates -- but also investors and economists' belief that the housing market has a unique ability to support runaway prices. That's the current state of America's...
The European Central Bank, as expected, left its monetary policy measures unchanged Thursday, saying it would continue to purchase assets via its pandemic emergency purchase program at a slower pace than seen in the second and third quarters. The ECB left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue PEPP purchases through at least the end of March. Purchases under the separate Asset Purchase Program will continue at a pace of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) a month. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, in which economists expect her to push back against market pricing of rate increases in 2022 and 2023.
Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn.
The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast.
It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year.
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China is aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship between the world's two largest economies that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking at a meeting of the National Chicken Council, said that the...
