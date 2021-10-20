CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Annual Inflation Rate Hits 4.4% in September, Highest Since 2003

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.4% in September, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year increase of 4.1% in August, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.3% in September. Market reaction:...

