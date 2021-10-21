CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God Loves Them

By Michele Boy
thesyracusejournal.com
 5 days ago

I have been watching Tik Tok prison videos. Inmates who are doing life sentences are getting saved. It brings tears to my eyes to see a peace that passes understanding. Do I wish they didn’t have to find God there? Yes! Do I wish I didn’t go through what I went...

thesyracusejournal.com

inkfreenews.com

In the beginning God

Read Genesis 1:1-31 “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) First, the creator: No scientist or historian can improve upon, “In the beginning God … .” This simple statement refutes the atheist, who says there is no God; the agnostic, who claims we cannot know God; the polytheist who worships many gods; the pantheist, who says “all nature is God;” the materialist, who claims matter is eternal and not created; and the fatalist, who teaches there is no divine plan behind creation and history. God’s personality is seen in this chapter, for he speaks, sees, names, and blesses.
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Sabbath: To Love the Lord Your God

In the Jewish religion, one of the most important prayers is taken from Deuteronomy 6. It is known as “The Shema,” based on the first Hebrew word of the prayer, from the root, shama‘, which means “to listen,” or even “to obey” — a word that appears over and over, not just in Deuteronomy but all through the Old Testament.
RELIGION
Daily Journal

God in the shadows

Many amazing events have occurred in history which defy the odds of being merely coincidence. Several years ago, I read Rick Beyer’s fascinating book, The Greatest Presidential Stories Never Told. Based on the title, my wife knew I would enjoy the book and gave it to me as a Christmas gift. Today I want to share one of the incredible stories Beyer told.
RELIGION
Lake Charles American Press

Thrift store ‘extension of God’s love to community’

Glenda Pousson has volunteered at Jeramy’s House of Hope, 1107 Main St. in Elton, since it opened in 2015. The thrift store’s original purpose was to supplement Elton First Baptist’s budget, but it has taken on a much larger purpose over the last six years. “It’s not about a Baptist...
ELTON, LA
CHICAGO READER

7 Best Love Spells That Work and How To Cast Them

Throughout history, witchcraft has had a notoriously bad image. Most of the world links witches to Satanism and pure evil, and just looking into the past tells you how much of a bad rep witches have had, with the fatal witch-hunting and numerous trials where witches burned at the stake.
Ironton Tribune

God loves us, even though He knows all about us

I believe that George Orwell in his famous book “1984” hit it right on the money, don’t you think? Today more than ever before, fear and the threat of “Big Brother” intruding into their homes and their lives frightens millions of Americans. How many times have you mentioned something in...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

The Finger of God

Moses and Aaron performed all these wonders before Pharaoh, but the Lord hardened Pharaoh’s heart, and he would not let the Israelites go out of his country.—Exodus 11:10 (NIV) Pharoah's stubbornness and refusal to set the Israelites free led to God punishing him by sending ten plagues to Egypt. But...
RELIGION
hooversun.com

Spreading God’s love, a shoebox at a time

Michelle Thomas and her 12-year-old twins, Elizabeth and Isabella, always look forward to fall. That’s when they get to put together shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for needy children around the world as part of the Operation Christmas Child project organized by the Samaritan’s Purse nonprofit.
HOOVER, AL
Reporter

Faith Matters: Show godly love to immigrants

As I pen these words, my heart is heavy regarding the treatment of immigrants and refugees in this country. We claim to be one nation under God, but that is far from the truth. As communities seek refuge in this country, in far too many cases, they are treated as...
IMMIGRATION
collegianonline.com

New faculty couple shares life lessons God taught them through adversity

Dr. Jeff and Christina Miller, new faculty members in the Division of Communication and the Division of Teacher Education, have years of experience in directing theatre productions together and have spent many years educating and mentoring both their own children and students from across three different Christian colleges. Dr. Miller...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION

