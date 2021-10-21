God Loves Them

Read Genesis 1:1-31 “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1) First, the creator: No scientist or historian can improve upon, “In the beginning God … .” This simple statement refutes the atheist, who says there is no God; the agnostic, who claims we cannot know God; the polytheist who worships many gods; the pantheist, who says “all nature is God;” the materialist, who claims matter is eternal and not created; and the fatalist, who teaches there is no divine plan behind creation and history. God’s personality is seen in this chapter, for he speaks, sees, names, and blesses.

