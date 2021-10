An important aspect of branding is where you do it — and that should be absolutely everywhere you possibly can. Branding is an opportunity to put a stake in the ground that puts your business in the hearts and minds of your consumers. The more you can get your brand right between their eyes, in a way that matters, the more your consumers can engage with it, build loyalty and develop a deeper relationship with it, and understand why you swing your legs over the side of the bed every morning to make it happen.

