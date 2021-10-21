CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lhamon Narrowly Confirmed as Civil Rights Head

By Alexis Gravely
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

Catherine Lhamon was confirmed by the Senate to serve as assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education in a 51-to-50 vote held Wednesday. Vice President Harris cast the tie-breaking...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Devos
Daily Beast

The Harshest Punishment Paul Gosar Could Get for Jan. 6

Paul Gosar has been basically caught red-handed. According to bombshell reporting from Hunter Walker for Rolling Stone, the far-right Arizona congressman promised Jan. 6 rioters blanket “pardons.” Not only that, but according to Walker, he was so confident about those pardons he called them a “done deal.”. Walker tells The...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Obama ripped after slamming 'phony culture wars' at McAuliffe rally amid Loudoun County controversy

Former President Barack Obama took sharp criticicsm over the weekend for slamming "phony culture wars" while speaking in Virginia, where a very real headline-inducing culture war has been taking place in recent weeks. Obama made the controversial comment on Saturday during a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#Rape#Title Ix#Senate#51 To 50#Republicans
drydenwire.com

Senator Bewley: Do As I Say, Not As I Do

MADISON, Wis. / (Press Release) -- When the Republican Leaders of the Legislature released their redistricting maps last week, they also released a Legislative Reference Bureau memo that purports to show that they are following traditional redistricting principles. Although they might be following those principles now, it is only due to their self-interest in keeping one of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation. The same leaders who are touting fairness all but ignored these same principles when they made their skewed maps in 2011.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

A revealing Joe Manchin quote helps explain why we’re in deep trouble

As Democrats prepare to shrink their agenda to satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin III, the West Virginia Democrat offered an offhand remark that unintentionally illuminates a deep perversity about our system — and the ways it’s structurally rigged against the sort of progress Democrats hope for. “I’m totally out of sync...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy