CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

West Liberty Board Does Not Fire President Over Plagiarism

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

In a 5-to-7 vote, the West Liberty University Board of Governors decided not to fire university president W. Franklin Evans for plagiarizing several public speeches. The board convened a special meeting Wednesday...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Weirton Daily Times

Evans to remain at West Liberty University; disciplinary action planned

WEST LIBERTY — A two-vote margin Wednesday among the 12 representatives on West Liberty University’s Board of Governors will keep President W. Franklin Evans at the university’s helm. The board then voted unanimously to subject Evans to disciplinary action for plagiarism in multiple speeches he has made as the university’s...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
wlrn.org

Florida school boards are under fire over COVID, race policies

The federal government recently announced it would investigate threats against local school board members. The announcement comes amid growing acrimony between parental groups and public school leaders over issues like face masks and critical race theory. It’s part of broader social issues—the coronavirus pandemic and social justice efforts. Yet, where some see a threat—others see an exercise of free speech.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

WVa college to discipline president accused of plagiarism

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — The board of a small college in West Virginia decided Wednesday to take unspecified discipline against its president on allegations that he plagiarized some speeches. West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the disciplinary approach after a vote to fire President W. Franklin Evans...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
westliberty.edu

Board of Governors Disciplines President

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 20, 2021 — West Liberty University’s Board of Governors met today in Shaw Hall in a special meeting to address issues surrounding faculty accusations of plagiarism against the president. After calling the meeting to order and pursuant to West Virginia Code section 6-9A-4, Chairman Richard Lucas...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Inside Higher Ed

Albion Board Backs President Under Fire

Albion College’s board has issued a strong statement of support for Mathew Johnson, its new president, who has been sharply criticized by some students and alumni. After listing numerous accomplishments, the board statement said, “The Board of Trustees is aware that Dr. Johnson, members of the leadership team, members of the Board of Trustees, and members of their families have suffered sustained and unwarranted accusations and written and verbal attacks for carrying out the vision the Board of Trustees has put forth. The Board of Trustees is disappointed that the spirit of cooperation between the City of Albion and Albion College has been damaged by this behavior. The leaders of this campaign seek only to divide and destroy rather than to unite and build a better college and community. The Board of Trustees strongly condemns the tactics and misinformation being used in this campaign against employees and others associated with Albion College.”
ALBION, MI
deanza.edu

President Holmes Joins WVCS Board

President Holmes Joins West Valley Community Services Board. West Valley is a key supporter of De Anza’s Food Pantry program, including operating the Mobile Food Pantry that visits campus twice a month. The organization also provides low-income housing and a range of other support services for the homeless, along with emergency financial assistance, transportation for seniors and the Gift of Hope holiday program for needy families.
CUPERTINO, CA
Inside Higher Ed

Without Financial Help, Bloomfield College Risks Closure

Bloomfield College needs a partner. The small private college in New Jersey is seeking philanthropic support and institutional partners to help keep its doors open. Absent some kind of intervention, the college may close before the end of the 2022-23 academic year. It’s unusual for a college to be so...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#Public Speeches#West Liberty University#West Liberty Board#The Board Of Governors
Washington Times

AG Garland defends Jan. 6 prosecutions, faces fire over school board memo

Merrick Garland‘s memo about angry parents at school board meetings was a flashpoint in his appearance Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, with Republicans accusing the attorney general of chilling time-honored dissent in communities grappling with issues such as critical race theory and mask mandates. Conservative lawmakers repeatedly pressured Mr....
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc17news.com

Ex-Liberty spokesman says he was fired for raising concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former spokesperson for Liberty University is suing the evangelical Virginia school after being fired. Scott Lamb alleges in the lawsuit that his termination came in retaliation for voicing concerns that sexual misconduct accusations were mishandled. Lamb filed the suit Monday. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that he pushed for answers about what was being done to investigate claims raised in a lawsuit filed over the summer by 12 women, and was continually dissatisfied. Lamb’s lawsuit alleges that he was terminated for engaging in activity protected under the federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.
EDUCATION
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis cries foul after Justice Department orders FBI to target school board threats

'Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to defend Floridians after the Department of Justice ordered federal law enforcement to address the nation’s “disturbing spike” in threats against educators and school board members amid the pandemic.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says three years of law school is a ‘waste’

The Governor said law school could be done in one year, potentially. Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his recent tradition of unsolicited critiques of higher education, saying Friday that current three-year law school tracks are a “waste.”. “You don’t need three years for law school,” DeSantis, a Harvard Law product, said...
EDUCATION
siouxlandproud.com

Siouxland woman wins $2.2 million lawsuit against former employer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has won more than $2 million in a lawsuit against her former employer, saying they discriminated against her and wrongfully fired her. Susan Boutwell, 62, was favored in court on October 19 during a lawsuit against Siouxland Women’s Health Care PC. As a result of the verdict, Boutwell is expected to receive $2,257,595 with interest. She sued them for wrongful termination, disability discrimination, and age discrimination.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy