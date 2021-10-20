ILFMA / MANAGER COURSES

(OLNEY) Carle Health has received a grant of $544,000 to improve rural access to telemedicine. The grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help connect nearly 200,000 rural residents in Southeastern Illinois to specialists and other providers across the Carle healthcare system. The grant is funded through USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program and is part of a nearly $4.4 million dollar federal investment in healthcare and education across Illinois. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, telemedicine has become a significant way patients receive care from virtually anywhere. Now more than ever, this connectivity is changing the way we are able to treat patients across the Carle service area. Funds from this USDA grant will support rural patients at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney by connecting them to these resources at Carle Foundation Hospital, a 453 bed Level 1 Trauma Center serving south, central, and eastern Illinois. This connectivity will reduce the need to transfer these patients to a different facility to receive the care they need. It will also reduce the number of used beds at larger facilities, such as Carle Foundation Hospital, and increase access for more regional patients who need a higher level of care. Some of the projects funded by this grant include state-of-the-art equipment to create telemedicine endpoints in 30 individual patient rooms at Carle RMH, plus critical access areas, such as the intensive care unit (ICU), emergency department (ED) and other units will also pilot this program at Carle RMH. A Rural Alliance has also been developed by Carle to include other health care facilities in Hoopeston, Monticello, Paris, and Robinson. Visit carle.org for more information.

