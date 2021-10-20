JASPER COUNTY BOARD MEETING

Centre County Elections Board, Return Board, and Provisional Ballot Board. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, 65 Pa.C.S. §709(a), that the Centre County Elections, Returns and Provisional Ballot Boards will hold public meetings to canvass and tabulate in-person election day ballots, provisional ballots, civilian absentee ballots, mail-in ballots, and military/civilian overseas ballots for the 2021 Municipal Election. The meetings will be held in Room 146 of the Willowbank Office Building, 420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. The meetings will be held on the following dates and times: Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00 AM, and Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:00 PM.
