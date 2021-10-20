JASPER COUNTY BOARD MEETING

At last week’s meeting of the Montevideo School Board, a group gathered consisting of City Council representatives, and County Commissioners, who were invited to join the meeting by Superintendent Wade McKittrick in order to discuss ideas around the three government entities working together for a more productive future. McKittrick reported to the board that he and City Manager Robert Wolfington have been meeting periodically since July to discuss what’s going on with the City and School District and how the two entities could better pool resources. “We talked about the idea of bringing some of the City Council members to our School Board meeting as well as some of the County Commissioners so that we could do nothing more, really than be able to start the engagement. To start the dialogue on how we can work better together so that hopefully we can accomplish things more efficiently, more quickly, and more effectively,” said McKittrick. “Really, the idea isn’t for this to be one and done. The idea is for this to be a starting point that we can indeed get some things on the table that we might want to work together.”

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO