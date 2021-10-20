APPLICATION DEADLINE TOMORROW TO FILL VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

Due to the untimely death of Judith Mace on Oct. 3, the Boundary County Library Board has declared a trustee vacancy for Zone 5 at its Oct. 21 meeting. The board will appoint to fill the vacancy, a person qualified to serve as trustee of the public library district and resides in Zone 5. The person appointed shall serve until the next election of public library district trustees following the appointment, which will be in May 2023. At the 2023 trustee election, a trustee shall be elected to complete the unexpired term of the office which was declared vacant and filled by appointment. The next Zone 5 trustee election will be in May 2025.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO