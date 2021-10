Heath’s long on-screen road to signing with Impact Wrestling is official, and he has a match set for Bound For Glory. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Heath signed his contract that he’s been seeking in storylines for over a year following his TV return a couple of weeks ago. The signing caps a storyline that began when he debuted at Slammiversary in 2020 but had not signed a contract, a situation that was stretched out after he suffered an injury at Bound For Glory 2020.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO