“Critical” is probably the most apt word to describe Duke football’s matchup against Virginia this Saturday. The Blue Devils travel to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Cavaliers in the most important of games. Duke currently sits at 3-3 and 0-2 in conference play. To be eligible for most bowl games, a team must have six wins, five of which must come against FBS opponents. Duke only has two such wins and a loss against Virginia would not be a step in the right direction when there are only six games left in the season.

