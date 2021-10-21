CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Recycle Contact Lenses and Reduce Your Environmental Impact

marysvilleonline.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) November 15 is America Recycles Day and it is a good time to take stock of what you’re doing to reduce your environmental impact. Every effort...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
Taos News

Whatever happened to 'reduce, reuse, recycle?'

Taos County has a centuries-long history of respecting the environment and conserving natural resources. In recent times many of us were drawn here because of those traditions and the landscape they preserved. This ideal has eroded some over time for many reasons, but that's partly due to the widespread use of disposable packaging and other non-biodegradable conveniences.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's How: Enjoy your fireplace in an environmentally friendly way

Dear Jim: I want to help the environment and use my fireplace more often but hate handling firewood. Is using commercial firelogs better than real wood, and what types are best? — Randi H. Dear Randi: In all but very mild fall and spring weather, most fireplaces lose more energy...
ENVIRONMENT
greenthatlife.com

The Recycling Industry: Planet-Friendly or Environmental Foe?

The recycling industry is a fascinating topic. Wait! Hear me out before you shake your head and move on. The fact is that this industry, whether we like it or not, exerts an enormous influence on how our society conducts itself. In many respects, it has been hijacked by forces beyond its control–trotted out as the savior of the planet’s waste crisis and our myriad environmental woes.
ENVIRONMENT
furniturefashion.com

Ways to recycle your old furniture

The benefits of recycling are incredibly well known. Recycling not only helps mitigate the harm we’ve inflicted on the environment, but it also gives us a chance to minimize clutter in our homes. Plastic, metal, paper, and glass recycle bins are readily available, making them the easiest materials to recycle....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Lenses#Statepoint#Americans
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso seeks to reduce recycling contamination rate

EL PASO, Texas -- The city of El Paso's Environmental Services Department is working hard to reduce our recycling contamination rate.   While many El Pasoans are doing a great job recycling, others are throwing off the efforts by basically using their blue bins as a second trash can. "People are putting metals, construction work, yard The post El Paso seeks to reduce recycling contamination rate appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Phys.org

Photoinitiators for dental fillings, contact lenses and dentures

Photoinitiators ensure that liquid plastic—for example for dental fillings—hardens quickly by means of light. Thanks to a new synthesis method developed by TU Graz, these initiators can be produced cheaply, something which will open up further doors for the technology. Anyone who has ever been in the dentist's chair with...
LIFESTYLE
Parents Magazine

Are Costume Contact Lenses Safe for Kids?

Halloween is right around the corner, and your kids are probably busy planning the perfect costume. Of course, they'll need accessories to complete their look: makeup, wigs, fake blood, and maybe even decorative contact lenses. Colorful cosmetic contacts have grown in popularity in recent years, especially for the Halloween season....
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

13 easy home hacks to slash your electricity bill now

With the current UK energy bills crisis we are now all conscious of keeping our gas and electricity usage as low as possible. There are many home improvements such as insulation and upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Siskiyou Daily

How to prepare your garden for winter, reduce pests in spring

Q. I was reading that there are things that you can do in your fall yard and garden clean up to prevent pests and diseases for next year. But I also read that you should not cut everything back because some of the “good bugs” and pollinators overwinter in dead stalks of plants.
GARDENING
nojitter.com

How to Turn Your Contact Center Into a Profit Center

With the right technology, a forward-thinking IT manager can help their business bring in hundreds of millions in extra revenue every year. How? By rethinking the role of the contact center. That was my takeaway from a recent meeting with Afiniti, a company using its patented, award-winning artificial intelligence (AI)...
TECHNOLOGY
WJLA

How to reduce your COVID-19 risk during Halloween

WASHINGTON (7News) — With Halloween around the corner, families are readying their costumes and planning parties. What may be scarier than goblins and monsters is the Coronavirus. There are steps families can take to reduce their risks. Dr. John Whyte is the Chief Medical Officer for WebMD and a father...
WASHINGTON, DC
momjunction.com

Contact Lenses For Kids: Right Age To Wear, Types, Safety And Risks

Contact lenses help improve vision for people of all ages, including children. However, is it safe to indicate contact lenses to children? Improper handling of contact lenses can cause serious injury to the eye. As a caring parent, it is but natural to have concerns about the safety of contact lenses for young children.
KIDS
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville recycling fees set to be reduced

The city also entered into an agreement for construction of the final Villebois park. With recycling provider Republic Services yet again collecting revenues higher than what the city of Wilsonville would like to see, the two sides have agreed to reduce rates — as well as services — for local customers. While the two entities pegged the ideal rate of return (a measure of profit) at 10%, Republic Services is projected to garner over 18% this year. The company's rate of return has oscillated between 15% and 19% since 2016. This has resulted in income $2.1 million higher than if it...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Well+Good

How Better Sleep Can Positively Impact Your P.M. Snack Choices

The analysis published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at the between-meal eating behaviors of nearly 20,000 adults, ages of 20 to 60, and then cross-referenced that data against their sleeping habits, essentially dividing the group into two subgroups—one that met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society's recommendation of at least seven hours of sleep per night, and another that did not. In particular, the team was interested in after-dinner snacking, according to one of the paper's authors, Christopher A. Taylor, PhD, RDN, a researcher and professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University. "A lot of what's been done on nighttime eating is, 'Did you eat after eight?' which is different if you're eating dinner at 8:30 p.m. than if you had dinner at 6 p.m. and now you're snacking through the rest of the evening," he explains.
DRINKS

