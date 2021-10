Super Dragon Ball Heroes has revealed the release date for the anime's next new episode! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is currently making its way through the Big Bang Mission arc of the original, and with its previous episode capped off the fight against Goku Black and his upgraded power. Now the next phase of this arc is set to kick off with the next episode, and fans have been wondering what to expect to see from this next phase of the fight as it's teased that Fu will be getting into the fight more directly.

COMICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO