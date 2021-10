HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health officials said COVID-19 testing, with parental consent, has started in schools -- and that has resulted in 13 positive cases. In all, 43 community COVID-19 cases were reported Oct. 14, and 14 were people under the age of 18. Health officials said they expect the daily case count will increase for the next few weeks and testing numbers will also increase due to the school testing.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO