Falcons blank Eagles in NACC play

University of the Ozarks 0, East Texas Baptist University 0 (OT2) Records: University of the Ozarks (2-8-2, 1-5-1 ASC), East Texas Baptist University (6-3-3, 2-2-2 ASC) The Eagles and East Texas Baptist University played to a 0-0 double overtime draw Thursday night in Marshall, Texas. Both teams created scoring opportunities with the Eagles recording four shots on goal in the first half and three more after intermission. The Eagles' defense fought off 34 shots and Sydney Frazier came up with 16 saves in the match. The Eagles totaled 13 shots in the match. Six different players had shots for the Eagles with Breezie Davis recording five of those. It was the Eagles third shutout of the season.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO