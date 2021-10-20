CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons blank Eagles in NACC play

edgewoodcollegeeagles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON, Wis. – The Edgewood College Men's Soccer team dropped a NACC road tilt at Concordia University Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles couldn't find the back of the net against the Falcons, resulting in a 3-0 final. HOW IT HAPPENED. -...

Comments / 0

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Scarlet Hawks down Eagles in NACC match

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Edgewood College Women's Soccer team dropped a NACC match with Illinois Tech, 8-1, Saturday afternoon at Stuart Field. - The Scarlet Hawks scored four times in the first half and added four more after the break for the 8-1 final. - Siobhan Gallagher scored the lone...
CHICAGO, IL
#The Eagles#Edgewood College#Edgewood College Field#Dominican University
uofoathletics.com

Eagles Tie ETBU 0-0 In ASC Play

University of the Ozarks 0, East Texas Baptist University 0 (OT2) Records: University of the Ozarks (2-8-2, 1-5-1 ASC), East Texas Baptist University (6-3-3, 2-2-2 ASC) The Eagles and East Texas Baptist University played to a 0-0 double overtime draw Thursday night in Marshall, Texas. Both teams created scoring opportunities with the Eagles recording four shots on goal in the first half and three more after intermission. The Eagles' defense fought off 34 shots and Sydney Frazier came up with 16 saves in the match. The Eagles totaled 13 shots in the match. Six different players had shots for the Eagles with Breezie Davis recording five of those. It was the Eagles third shutout of the season.
MARSHALL, TX
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Eagles Unable to Catch Muskies in NACC Road Match

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Lakeland University took advantage playing a man up for the final 38 minutes in a NACC match with the Edgewood College Men's Soccer team on Wednesday night. The Muskies broke a scoreless tie shortly after an Eagles red card, the first of two second-half scores in the 2-0 final at Taylor Field.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Go Blue Ridge

Farthing and the Eagles Blank A-State....

STATESBORO – Baylor Bumford led four Eagles in double-digit kills with 11, and Georgia Southern notched a season-high 78 digs to post a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22) Sun Belt Conference volleyball win over Arkansas State Saturday night in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Match. Bumford added two blocks and a...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
mtholyoke.edu

Clark Blanks Soccer, 2-0, in NEWMAC Play

South Hadley, Mass. - October 13, 2021 - The Mount Holyoke College soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting Clark University in New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) on Wednesday evening at the MHC Soccer Field. With the loss, the Lyons drop to 2-7 overall and 0-5...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Big Plays Doom Eagles In District Opening Thriller 29-22

The Groesbeck Goats scored on a long touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and the Fairfield Eagles could not match it and dropped the district opener at home 29-22. The Goats came in as big favorites at 4-1 and the 1-4 Eagles gave them a run up until the final seconds.
FAIRFIELD, TX
wilmu.edu

Wildcats Battle Rain and Golden Falcons, Come Out On Top, 3-2, in CACC Play

LYNDHURST, N.J. - - Playing in unfavorable conditions, the 17th ranked Wilmington University men's soccer team got back in the win column with a hard fought 3-2 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference victory at Felician on Saturday night at Lyndhurst Recreational. After suffering their first loss of the season a week...
NEW CASTLE, DE
NU Purple Eagles.com

Purple Eagles Blank Saints

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Ida Miceli and Florence Vaillancourt provided all the offense Niagara (10-3, 4-2) would need in a 2-0 shutout win over Siena (6-7-1, 4-2) in MAAC women's soccer action Wednesday afternoon in Loudonville, NY. Game Recap. • Miceli got the Purple Eagles on the board early with...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
chatsports.com

The Eagles’ history of playing against Tom Brady

The Eagles will face the GOAT on Thursday night, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Lincoln Financial Field. It will mark the third time Brady plays in Philadelphia and his first time doing so as a member of the Buccaneers. The Eagles have yet to beat Brady at home, going 0-3 in those matchups. This obviously isn’t a predictive measure. I’d say most teams have done poorly against Brady in the last decade regardless of where the game was being played!
NFL
bceagles.com

Eagles Play Host to Syracuse Friday Under the Lights

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College returns to the Newton Soccer Complex on Friday night when it hosts Syracuse at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. BC is unbeaten (3-0-2) in five home matches during the 2021 fall season. FUNDRAISER. • The Eagles will partner with the Go4theGoal Foundation on...
bigcountryhomepage.com

Eagles are happy to get back into District 2-6A play

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to take on the Frenship Tigers this week after their open week. The open date was well timed because the players say they needed to heal up and get prepped for the final four games of the regular season. Now, it’s game time,...
ABILENE, TX
edgewoodcollegeeagles.com

Eagles Drop Road Match Against NACC-Leading Spartans

AURORA, Ill. – Following a thrilling five-set win last night at Dominican, the Edgewood College Women's Volleyball team had a quick turnaround in facing one of the top teams in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference on Saturday. The Eagles took on Aurora University, falling in three sets. SPARTANS 3, EAGLES...
AURORA, IL
Observer

Thunderbirds blanked

FREWSBURG — Peyton Yost, Reagan Chitester and Rachael Kehrli have been stalwarts on Frewsburg’s defense for years. Jacey Cappa was added to the mix last season after the graduation of Rachel Annis. The foursome has built up quite a chemistry. The Bears have back-to-back Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Central Division titles...
FREWSBURG, NY

