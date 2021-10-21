CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cancer Survivor Had a Record-Breaking COVID-19 Infection For 335 Days in Total

By MARIANNE GUENOT, BUSINESS INSIDER
sciencealert.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cancer survivor was found to have carried the coronavirus for at least 335 days in the longest ever documented case of COVID-19 to date, a new study said. The findings were published as a pre-print on MedRxiv earlier this month. It has not been peer-reviewed. The patient, a...

www.sciencealert.com

Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Top Ivermectin expert says the drug does not treat COVID-19

Dr. Timothy Geary, one of the world's foremost experts of Ivermectin, says the drug does not have any effectiveness fighting viruses. Geary, who is the Research Chair in Parasite Biotechnology at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, says that the 2020 study which spawned much of the Ivermectin-craze is not being correctly read.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
kyma.com

Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of dysautonomia, which is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause the autonomic nervous system to malfunction. The autonomic nervous system controls the body’s “automatic” functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, kidney function, and temperature control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

12-Year-Old Who Died From Covid 6 Days After Developing Minor Cough Had A Rare Condition

A 12-year-old girl in England died from complications linked to coronavirus just six days after developing a minor cough, an inquest heard Wednesday. Fabiana Zoppelli contracted a minor cough on June 1 and two days later, she developed a rash and started vomiting. Her mother, Itohan Ehiggie, rushed her to a local hospital. Upon arrival, the girl was placed on an oxygen machine but was soon put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated, ITV reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

With the delta variant making up over 98% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. by mid- August 2021, questions arise about how to stay protected against evolving forms of the coronavirus. Here, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lilly Cheng Immergluck of Morehouse School of Medicine answers some common questions about variants and what you can do to best protect yourself. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Blood thinners prescribed before having COVID-19: Patients admitted to hospital less, Reduce deaths by half

The NIH has reported that many individuals with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots from high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and mortality. To find ways to decrease clotting related to COVID-19, researchers from the University of Minnesota and Basel University in Switzerland looked at reducing hospitalizations by using prescribed blood thinners.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Doctors explain why former Secretary of State Colin Powell's blood cancer and Parkinson's disease increased his risk of death from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell's age and medical history put him at risk of severe disease and death. Powell, who was the first Black Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died from complications of the virus on Monday, his family said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

