Weight Loss

Considering Colon Hydrotherapy?

drweil.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs colon hydrotherapy safe and beneficial to health?. Not in my opinion on either account. Also known as colonic irrigation and colon cleansing, this practice involves flushing the colon with large amounts of water and sometimes other substances. Proponents believe that doing so regularly can help remove toxins from the body...

www.drweil.com

healththoroughfare.com

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, and Possible Treatments

Are you a Vitamin B12 deficient? The symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include:. 1. fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the arms and legs. 2. loss of appetite and weight. 3. diarrhea and constipation. 4. pain, tingling, or numbness in hands, feet and shoulders. 5. loss of balance and coordination.
drweil.com

Gua Sha For Headaches?

It might. A therapy of traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha is a centuries-old healing technique used to treat chronic pain. During treatment, a trained professional uses a smooth-edged tool to stroke and scrape your skin. The goal is to increase circulation in the soft tissue. Practitioners believe that gua sha can also address stagnant qi — universal life energy — and improve its flow throughout the body, reducing inflammation and promoting healing.
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
spring.org.uk

3 Essential Nutrients That Reduce Blood Pressure

Higher intake of these minerals has been shown to reduce blood pressure in the long run. People who took higher amounts of magnesium, potassium and calcium displayed lower blood pressure, a study has found. Also, participants who consumed a daily intake of 3.2 grams of potassium combined with 3.7 grams...
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
althealthworks.com

She Refused Her Doctor’s Wishes (Drugs) for Her Son’s Autism. Two Years Later and the Results Spoke for Themselves

At 4 ½ years old, my sweet and loving son Evan was diagnosed with ADHD, Apraxia and high functioning autism – Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). Although mostly happy, he started displaying episodes of anger and become anxious and obsessive/compulsive (OCD). He began fixating on many things and lost the ability to sleep soundly.
drhyman.com

Doctors Reveal How They Healed Their Autoimmune Disease

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the Emergency Department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, staff are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the ER's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Study: Vaccinated People’s Death Risks News Revealed By The CDC

It’s been revealed that according to a new CDC study, people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or J&J vaccines are less likely to die from non-COVID-related causes. The study was led by Stanley Xu from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and took into account people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
