Trader Joe Takes Key Step In Fulfilling Its Vision With Chainlink-Powered Banker Joe

chainlinktoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen-source platform Avalanche’s near-instant transaction finality and novel consensus mechanism has made it one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. When Avalanche integrated Chainlink oracles on its mainnet over the summer, Ava Labs’ Director of Communications, Patrick Sutton, said Chainlink oracles would “supercharge” the platform’s growth by unlocking key on-chain functions –...

chainlinktoday.com

cryptoslate.com

Avalanche DEX Trader Joe turns to Chainlink for new lending platform ‘Banker Joe’

Avalanche DEX Trader Joe today announced the launch of Banker Joe, new lending and borrowing platform powered by Chainlink price feeds. Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications.
Coinspeaker

ORBS Launches on Avalanche-based DEX Trader Joe

Before going live on Trader Joe, Orbs recently announced that its ORBS token is available on Avalanche. Decentralized public blockchain platform Orbs is now available on the Avalanche-based decentralized trading platform Trader Joe. Trader Joe is the second biggest platform on Avalanche after the decentralized lending project Aave. Currently, there...
#Avalanche#Ava Labs#Dex#Banker Joe#Chainlink Today#Tvl
deseret.com

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

Robinhood saw its shares fall Wednesday below the company’s IPO price right after the platform reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues due to a drop in cryptocurrency trading, Fortune reports. Shares for Robinhood dropped 10.7% Wednesday due to weak Dogecoin trading on the platform. The shares dropped to $35.32 per share. Robinhood’s...
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
pymnts.com

Visa Backs Credit-Card-As-A-Service Startup Deserve

Credit-card-as-a-service company Deserve got a fresh infusion of capital from strategic investor Visa, joining other brand name backers like Mission Holdings, Mastercard, Ally Ventures, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Sallie Mae. Visa made the investment to help advance Deserve’s expansion of its services to more banks, FinTechs, and providers of...
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
myasbn.com

How to Pay Yourself as a Small Business Owner

Paying yourself as a small business owner depends on various factors, including business structure and its stage of growth. It may not be in your mind to pay yourself while building a business, but familiarizing yourself with the concept can come in handy for later. 2 Ways to Pay Yourself...
Sourcing Journal

The Company Store Unveils 2022 Comfort Report on Key Home Trends

The report from the luxury bedding and home goods brand unveils shoppable trends such as patterns, colors and sustainable fabrics. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SPY

This $99 Investment Tool Has Beaten the Market for 19 Years and Counting

Athletes know that you can shut down trash talk with one simple word: “Scoreboard.” It’s a way of saying that when the final whistle blows, only the score really matters. When it comes to investing our hard-earned money, we have a similar philosophy — it’s all about the results. Stock Advisor, an investment service from The Motley Fool, gets results. The service has beaten the market for 19 straight years, 4X’ing the S&P 500 year after year. If you had invested $10,000 with Stock Advisor in 2002, you’d have over $350,000 in your investment account today. In short, the results speak...
