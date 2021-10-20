3 reasons Lamar Jackson is primed to win a second NFL MVP award

Lamar Jackson arguably had the best night in his career in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a miraculous second-half comeback over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson completed 37 of 43 passes (86%) for a career-high 442 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while also rushing 14 times for 62 yards.
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably the most electric and dynamic player the NFL has to offer right now. With respect to Michael Vick, he’s the best rushing quarterback the NFL has ever seen. One of his biggest criticisms, though, is that he takes too many hits each and every week.
Superstar NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson has been much maligned for his alleged inability to throw accurately and in key situations during games — even while being praised for his athletic prowess. Yet, Jackson, 24, has thrown well enough to break another NFL record when he recorded his 35th win Sunday,...
Lamar Jackson is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The quarterback who features for the Baltimore Ravens was destined to become a modern-day great as his heroics while playing college football at Louisville had already established him as a rising star. The superstar from Florida...
There is no longer a log jam at the top of the AFC North standings. Losses by the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, coupled with the Baltimore Ravens’ overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, left the Ravens alone at the top of the heap with a record of 4-1. The Bengals and Browns both stand at 3-2, with the Pittsburgh Steelers lurking at 2-3.
Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson will go head to head on Sunday in a battle between two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. Herbert’s professional career is just over one year old, but he has already won over Jackson. During a press conference ahead of the matchup between...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off of one of the best performances of his young NFL career in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. The fourth-year quarterback completed 37/43 passes for 442 yards and four passing touchdowns while also carrying the ball 14 times for 62 yards. When...
The one thing Lamar Jackson has to do more than anything else is blow past silly narratives. First it was the idea he could only succeed in the NFL as a receiver, even though he won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback. He proceeded to win the NFL MVP award...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.”. Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and...
Lamar Jackson is coming off the back of his best-ever game in his already impressive NFL career, with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback throwing for 442 yards and four touchdowns, as well as rushing for 62, in a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. His head coach, John...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday for the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. Jackson was listed on the team's injury report. He's missed practice time previously this season but hasn't missed any of Baltimore's five games. Tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee) did...
After setting a multitude of records Monday night, Lamar Jackson has hauled in his first award of the 2021 season - and it seems there could be more in store. Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best passing day in which he rallied the Ravens from a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter to a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
Lamar Jackson set an NFL record after the Baltimore Ravens' 34-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, for the most victories by a quarterback under the age of 25. Jackson now has 35 wins under his belt. "That's pretty cool, I guess," Jackson said when asked about setting the...
There’s no reason that Lamar Jackson shouldn’t be considered one of the MVP frontrunners through five weeks. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has the stats, the value, and the prior success to support his case. Yet despite this, his MVP odds remain criminally low, even after his historic performance on Monday...
If this is what figuring out Lamar Jackson looks like, can you imagine what would happen if NFL defenses were still playing catch-up? On Monday night, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to 22 unanswered points to seal an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts and launch himself back into the MVP discussion. But in reality, if the award is truly about “value” – and it is supposed to be – then he should already have a monopoly on the votes.
Lamar Jackson keeps setting records, though he's too modest to boast about them. Jackson set the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback under the age of 25 since the NFL-AFL merger (1970) with Baltimore's 34-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was the 35th victory for Jackson during his young career, moving him past Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who won 34 games before he turned 25 years old.
