3 reasons Lamar Jackson is primed to win a second NFL MVP award

If this is what figuring out Lamar Jackson looks like, can you imagine what would happen if NFL defenses were still playing catch-up? On Monday night, Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to 22 unanswered points to seal an overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts and launch himself back into the MVP discussion. But in reality, if the award is truly about “value” – and it is supposed to be – then he should already have a monopoly on the votes.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO