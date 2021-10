WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Shoppers and business owners are being impacted by supply chain issues. Daniel D’Aprile, owner of D&D Market in Wethersfield, is one business owner who had to deal with supply chain issues. D&D Market has been dealing with these shortages. “People are still buying, prices are going up and it’s a lot due to gas, transportation, and freight. It’s a major factor in getting your goods to your store,” D’Aprile says. Despite these shortages, business has been going well since many shoppers are buying locally.

