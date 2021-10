Emily Tilano ’21 is a third-generation Colombian-Latina. She was born and raised in Rhode Island after her grandparents emigrated to the United States from Colombia in 1969. For most people who identify as Latinx in this country, learning English is a necessity, but it was Tilano’s first language. For her, learning Spanish was a must-do – not only as a way to return to her roots, but to be able to connect with her grandparents. “With my grandparents only speaking Spanish, it was very important that I could communicate with them,” she says. “I’m still improving it.”

