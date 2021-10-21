CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singers Katherine & Katie Rae from NBC’s “The Voice”

By Sean D
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re joined on the Starline by one of the stars in season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice”. The Memphis native got pushed into musical theatre by her sisters and now commands the stage. We welcome Katherine. Katherine, let’s go Beyond the Mic. You heart had to skip a beat...

Janora Brown from NBC’s The Voice

Artist Janora Brown from NBC’s “The Voice” misses playing basketball, going to be an orthodontist if music doesn’t pan out. Time to go Beyond the Mic. We’re joined on the Starline by one of the stars of Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice”. She has a dream, but a backup plan just in case. She’s won 24 out of 25 talent shows she’s competed in. We welcome the talented Janora Brown.
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Refuses to Part Ways With Singers from ‘The Voice’ Battle Round

Ariana Grande chose Katie Rae Mortimer as the winner of the first The Voice battle between she and Bella DeNapoli. Although Grande crowned her winner, she decided that she couldn’t possibly get rid of Bella just yet. Grande shocked the other coaches and audience when she used her save after bawling her eyes out over their performance.
Pioneer Press

Roseville singer Libianca advances to Knockouts round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Roseville singer Libianca Fonji — who uses her first name only as a stage name — has won her face-off and will continue to compete on NBC’s “The Voice.”. Libianca made her first appearance on the competitive reality show on Oct. 4 when her rendition of SZA’s “Good Days” prompted coach Blake Shelton to add the 20-year-old to his team.
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
extratv

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Actor Ravil Isyanov Dies at 59

Ravil Isyanov, an actor known for a longtime part on "NCIS: Los Angeles," died at his L.A. home on September 29 following "a long illness," Deadline reports. Born in the former Soviet Union on August 20, 1962, Isyanov often played Russian heavies on TV. Isyanov had played Kirkin on the...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
TheDailyBeast

Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
The Independent

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik reveals ‘terrible’ incident that ruined friendship with Neil Patrick Harris

Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik has revealed she had an awkward fallout with Neil Patrick Harris.Before going to appear on two of the most successful sitcoms of the 2000s, Bialik and How I Met Your Mother’s Harris were friends.However, this friendship deteriorated after a “terrible” incident in which she went to see Harris in a production of Rent when they were teens in 1997.Bialik told James Corden on The Late Late Show that, at the end of the musical, everybody gave Harris a round of applause – but she refused to stand up to support her friend.“I mean,...
