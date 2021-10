A return to unity and normalcy. This was the promise President Joe Biden made at his inauguration and throughout his campaign. However, if the gridlocked political climate we’ve seen as of recent is the normal he dreamed of presiding over, it could spell some trouble for his party come 2022. Polling by Gallup has shown a generally downward trend among Americans’ approval of Congress since former President George W. Bush’s reelection in 2004. Issues such as political gridlock have resulted in government shutdowns, a lack of progress and everyday Americans being left behind. With Biden’s hesitation to reform the rules that have caused gridlock and inaction, it seems like this state of American politics is here to stay, affecting the Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress in 2022.

