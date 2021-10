The Indianapolis Colts are making some changes to their quarterback room this week. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to make his return to practice this week. The Colts had placed their rookie quarterback on IR back on Sept. 2 Following a knee injury. But in order for Ehlinger to join the main roster, room has to be made. So to make room for the former University of Texas star, the Colts have elected to cut fellow quarterback Jacob Eason.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO