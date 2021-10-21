NFPA Celebrates 125 Years of Championing Workplace Safety

An online training course offers teaches a comprehensive approach to addressing impairment in the workplace. The NSC introduced a new one-hour eLearning course to assist supervisors and safety professionals with the ability to recognize and respond to impairment in the workplace during its 2021 Safety Congress & Expo this week. More than half of employers in an NSC survey said impairment is decreasing the safety of their workforce. According to a press release, impairment from different causes can delay thinking and reaction time, increase workplace injuries and errors, lead to higher workers’ compensation costs and increase absenteeism and distraction at work.

