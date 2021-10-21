NFPA Celebrates 125 Years of Championing Workplace Safety

OSHA proposes $118K in penalties for Mississippi Limestone Corp. after worker’s death. An employer at a Drummonds, TN worksite ignored federal workplace requirements leading to the death of a 67-year-old worker in April 2021, an OSHA investigation found. Investigators determined the employee of Mississippi Limestone Corp., a Friars Point, Mississippi concrete products manufacturer and distributor, was trying to repair a rock hopper of a mobile concrete plant when he became engulfed in rock. OSHA cited the company for not evaluating the workplace to determine that spaces were permit-required confined spaces. Investigators also found the company failed to establish a written permit space program for workers, did not provide employees with adequate training and failed to implement an energy control program for workers conducting maintenance on the plant.
