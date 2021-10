The Maui Charter Commission will hear testimony and discuss Theme G – Planning and, if time allows, Theme H – Police, at its next meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9 am. The 11-citizens Charter Commission is in the midst of a year-long review of the County Charter, which takes place every 10 years. The goal is to improve County government by looking for problems or deficiencies in the way the County now operates or seeking new ways to improve the system of local government by amending the County Charter. The public is encouraged to provide input on the agenda topics and other important matters.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO