NFL

Chris Jones back at Chiefs practice, Tyreek Hill sits with quad injury

chiefscrowd.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has missed the last two games with a...

www.chiefscrowd.com

610AM Sports Radio

Chiefs Injury Report: Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward ruled out for Week 6

The Chiefs released their final injury report of Week 6 on Friday afternoon, and with it came a few significant updates:. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad), tight end Blake Bell (back), and defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) were all ruled out for Sunday's game in Washington. In better news, offensive lineman Joe Thuney (hand), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), and linebacker Anthony Hitchers (knee) all practiced in some capacity on Friday, and all are considered questionable for this weekend.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Why multiple KC Chiefs players, including Chris Jones, missed Wednesday’s practice

The Kansas City Chiefs were down multiple players, including five starters, for Wednesday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), left guard Joe Thuney (hand), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell did not practice Wednesday.
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

Should the Chiefs move Chris Jones back inside?

Through the first five weeks of the Defensive End Chris Jones experiment, results have been discouraging. After a two-sack debut against the Browns in the season opener, Jones has struggled in three games since, and will miss the Week 6 game in Washington with a wrist injury. Once he's healthy, how should the Chiefs bring Jones back inside? Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson joined 610's The Drive early this week to give his take:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyreek Hill#Chiefs#Quad#American Football
News-Democrat

Will Chris Jones, Ward play Sunday vs. Titans? KC Chiefs say Tyreek Hill appears ready

The Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Tyreek Hill and guard Joe Thuney in their lineup for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Neither practiced Thursday, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hill (quad) and Thuney (hand) were able to practice Friday. That’s good news for the Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s noon game in Nashville.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs discuss potential of moving Chris Jones back to defensive tackle

This week, there were rumblings in Kansas City (and elsewhere) that the Kansas City Chiefs showed some interest in (now former) free-agent pass rusher Whitney Mercilus. Assuming there was interest there, Kansas City lost out on the Mercilus sweepstakes; he opted to join the Green Bay Packers after a mutual departure from the Houston Texans.
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Chris Jones set to play for Chiefs on Sunday

The Chiefs are set to get Chris Jones back on their defensive line for Sunday’s game against the Titans. Jones missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but he took part in practice this week and was listed as questionable on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to [more]
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward, Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney will play vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (hand), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), left guard Joe Thuney (hand) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) will all suit up for the game. But fullback Michael Burton (pectoral),...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chris Jones injury update: Chiefs star expected to play vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are likely going to see their star defensive lineman Chris Jones return to the field for the first time in three weeks on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport has word that his questionable status coming into the game has given way to...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL

