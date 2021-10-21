The Most Popular Dogs by State

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to love and be loved by a pit bull, then you know they’re a special breed. Recognized by their square faces, broad chests, and muscular builds, these dogs may look intimidating, but behind that facade, you’ll find they’re lovable, charming, and playful goofballs—and some of the most loyal and affectionate dogs around. However, as you’re probably well aware, pit bulls aren’t always recognized for their family-friendly qualities. They’re often thought of as aggressive, vicious, and untrainable, and chances are, you’ve heard more than a few concerning pit bull “facts.” Some cities have even banned the breed in an attempt to decrease the number of dog attacks.
