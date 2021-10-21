CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Dogs by State

By Jennifer Phillips April
petplace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wondered if certain dog breeds are more popular in specific geographic regions? For example, you might think cold-weather breeds like Huskies are more popular in snowy climates like New England and the Midwest, but are they?. What about the most popular dog breed in the country? Care to...

www.petplace.com

FOX 11 and 41

“TOO OLD” TO ADOPT A DOG?

This week’s topic was suggested by a friend—Kim Campbell, who lives in British Columbia, messaged me: “Have you ever done an article on seniors getting a dog? Where to get one, based on how many rescues won’t adopt to them?” Some rescue organizations and animal shelters have upper age limits on older adopters, although the ‘too old’ may vary from organization to organization. We haven’t discussed that topic here yet, so I asked animal professionals and animal lovers online about their experiences and thoughts on the subject.
PETS
pawtracks.com

These dog breeds are the easiest to potty-train

Potty training dogs is the first big hurdle for new puppy parents, who often want to know how long the process will take. Training experts say there’s no easy answer to that question. It can take anywhere from several weeks to several months, depending on the individual dog, the training method, and the commitment on the part of family members. Smaller dogs typically take longer to train than larger breeds. There are many reasons for this, including that smaller dogs have smaller bladders and higher metabolisms, meaning they require more trips to the wee-wee pad or the yard. Owners need to be even more diligent in supervising small dogs to avoid accidents that can prolong housebreaking. Here are some dogs that are easy to potty-train.
PETS
KTVZ

States with the most registered hunters

With a 3 million-year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity. Stacker compiled a list of the states with most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from the Census as of 2018.
HOBBIES
Cleveland.com

Most popular drive-through restaurant in Ohio is … what?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The most popular drive-through restaurant in Ohio is … Moe’s Southwest Grill?. Confused.com, a UK-based insurance comparison-shopping website, has analyzed drive-through restaurants. Its findings for Ohio are leaving us a bit … confused. Moe’s came out on top for the Buckeye State. The Atlanta-based Moe’s has 700...
OHIO STATE
Quina Baterna

The top dog breeds for cold weather

When choosing a new family member, prospective pet parents should be aware of the little details that make them right for you and your lifestyle. Whether it’s how active they are or what they need to be comfortable, many factors should be considered before adopting a dog.
rd.com

12 Pit Bull “Facts” That Are Totally Wrong

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to love and be loved by a pit bull, then you know they’re a special breed. Recognized by their square faces, broad chests, and muscular builds, these dogs may look intimidating, but behind that facade, you’ll find they’re lovable, charming, and playful goofballs—and some of the most loyal and affectionate dogs around. However, as you’re probably well aware, pit bulls aren’t always recognized for their family-friendly qualities. They’re often thought of as aggressive, vicious, and untrainable, and chances are, you’ve heard more than a few concerning pit bull “facts.” Some cities have even banned the breed in an attempt to decrease the number of dog attacks.
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Yard, You May Be Attracting Mice to Your Home

If you have mice in your yard, you might not even realize there's a problem until significant damage has occurred, pest experts warn. But as the fall and winter months roll in, mice become an even a bigger problem, as they are likely to move inside and seek refuge in your home. Even if you don't think there are any openings to your house for this pest to get into, mice can squeeze into spaces as small as a dime, according to Terminix. As it stands, the best method for keeping this rodent out of your indoor space is prevention. Read on to find out what common item in your yard may end up attracting mice to your home.
ANIMALS

